World Baseball Classic Rosters Released

The Cubs announced on Wednesday that the club acquired pitcher Alec Mills from the Royals in exchange for minor league outfielder Donnie Dewees. To create roster space, the Cubs designated pitcher David Rollins for assignment.

Mills, 25, made his major league debut last season, making three appearances and allowing five runs. Despite the lackluster performance in a very small sample, Mills progressed quickly. He was with the Royals’ High-A affiliate in Wilmington in 2015, started 2016 at Double-A Northwest Arkansas and made his way to Triple-A Omaha in mid-June.

Dewees, 23, spent last season with Single-A South Bend and High-A Myrtle Beach, hitting a combined .284/.338/.416 with 25 doubles, 14 triples, 31 stolen bases, 73 RBI, and 90 runs scored in 557 plate appearances. ESPN’s Keith Law rated him as the Cubs’ 15th-best prospect.

The real story here, though, is Rollins. On the heels of a great article by Sports Illustrated’s Jon Tayler, I discussed the tough offseason some fringe major leaguers go thorugh. Rollins was among them. This has been Rollins’ offseason thus far after ending the 2016 campaign with the Mariners:

November 18 : Cubs claim Rollins off waivers from the Mariners

: Cubs claim Rollins off waivers from the Mariners November 22 : Rangers claim Rollins off waivers from the Cubs

: Rangers claim Rollins off waivers from the Cubs December 2 : Phillies claim Rollins off waivers from the Rangers

: Phillies claim Rollins off waivers from the Rangers December 14 : Phillies designate Rollins for assignment

: Phillies designate Rollins for assignment December 21 : Rangers claim Rollins off waivers from the Phillies

: Rangers claim Rollins off waivers from the Phillies December 23 : Cubs claim Rollins off waivers from the Rangers

: Cubs claim Rollins off waivers from the Rangers February 8: Cubs designate Rollins for assignment

So, once again, Rollins has no idea where he’ll actually have to report to for spring training.

#MLB might want to consider a rule change to make life a little more humane for these fringe roster players. It's been discussed. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) February 9, 2017

Follow @Baer_Bill