Wanna buy a minority share in the Dodgers?

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 9, 2017, 9:22 AM EST

Are you a billionaire or, perhaps, a centimillionaire who is bored with day-to-day investing? Would you like to be treated like a god when you go to a ballgame rather than merely being treated like a king like all the other luxury box owners? Do you want to brag to your friends at the country club about how the business you partially own makes it, like, three steps from the top of its industry year after year?

If so, do the Dodgers have a deal for you! Bill Shaikin of the Times:

The Dodgers’ owners are interested in selling a small share of the team and have retained an investment banker to solicit bids.

There is no timetable for a possible sale, said the banker, Sal Galatioto. He added that Mark Walter would remain the Dodgers’ controlling owner, with his partners from Guggenheim Baseball Management.

This, like the way the Mets sold minority shares a few years ago, is a means of getting some liquidity into the hands of Mark Walter and his fellow Dodgers owners. If you buy a piece of the Dodgers you won’t get to hire or fire anyone and Tommy Lasorda will still get a better parking place than you. You will get access to a luxury box or maybe seats behind home plate. Though not as good as those seats that agent with the dark hair and glasses who sits just to the first base side of the lefthanded batters box gets. He’s there every night and he’s not moving for you.

But you will get to say you own a part of the Dodgers. You will get bugged for cash calls on occasion. You will get a polite “no” when asked to examine the financial records of the business and, if you actually do get to see them, you will likely be obliged to tell people that, really, baseball teams make no money at all, because that’s what baseball owners do.  And, in 5, 10, 20 or never years from now, when the majority owners decide to sell the team, you or your descendants may make a nice profit. Before then the principal owners can likely buy you out at a bargain rate for them, should you require it.

Yes, all of the perks of owning a non-controlling interest in a closely held company can be yours if you have, say, $20 million for a vanity investment. Who wouldn’t want that?

C.J. Wilson retires from baseball to pursue auto racing and auto sales

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 9, 2017, 12:34 PM EST

C.J. Wilson told Fresno, California’s ABC affiliate that he is retiring from baseball to pursue car racing and car sales on a full time basis. Wilson owns a racing team and recently purchased a BMW, Audi and Porsche dealership in Fresno.

Wilson, 36, pitched for 11 seasons for the Rangers and the Angels, winning 94 games and losing 70 while posting an ERA of 3.74. He was a two-time All-Star. 2016 was the final year of the five-year, $77.5 million contract the Angels gave him. He missed all of it, however, due to shoulder problems, and was a free agent.

Report: Jeff Loria has a handshake agreement to sell the Marlins

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 9, 2017, 11:18 AM EST

Mike Ozanian of Forbes reports that Jeff Loria has a “handshake agreement” to sell the Miami Marlins. The price: $1.6 billion. Loria paid $158 million for the baseball team in 2002.

The identity of the buyer is not reported, but Ozanian says it’s a real estate developer from New York. As you know, however, Major League Baseball, with its antitrust agreement in hand, must approve any buyer, and they prefer owners who will not rock the boat. That said, Loria has been through the franchise sale rodeo before, having once owned the Expos. Major League Baseball’s tolerance of his ownership of his two teams has made him fabulously wealthy, so it’s not as if he’s the type that would necessarily rock the boat when it came to finding an acceptable buyer.

Stay tuned.