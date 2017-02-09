This is not a Best Shape of His Life story, really, but the fact that Noah Syndergaard has put on 17 pounds of muscle this offseason comes in the course of this excellent profile of him at Sports Illustrated. He has worked out all offseason, adding that muscle and reducing his body fat. The guy is already a beast. If he puts on mid-career Roger Clemens-style bulk, he might be downright scary.

The rest of the story is good reading, chronicling the transformation of a large, awkward-looking high schooler into one of the most talented young pitchers baseball has seen for a while. We’ve all seen that unfortunate high school picture of Syndergaard. Now we know him as a triple-digit throwing ace with long flowing locks. Locks that require a $32 shampoo called “Cavier.” Hey, if you had his hair and his money you’d probably buy that too.

