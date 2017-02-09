Jung-Ho Kang’s DUI trial set for February 22

Pirates infielder Jung-Ho Kang, who was arrested back in December after fleeing the scene of an accident he caused while driving under the influence, is set to go on trial in South Korea on February 22.

This was Kang’s third DUI arrest. He has already lost his license and was fined the equivalent of $13,000 or so. He recently agreed to participate in an alcohol treatment program.

The Pirates’ first full-squad workout is February 17. Kang can request to have the trial date moved. Whether they’ll move it all the way until October or November, when Kang’s responsibilities with the Pirates are done for the year, is an open question.

