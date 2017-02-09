Asdrubal Cabrera upset about being left off Venezuela’s WBC roster

Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera was told by Omar Vizquel, manager of Venezuela’s World Baseball Classic team, that he would be included on the roster. GM Carlos Guillen, however, decided to leave Cabrera off the roster. Understandably, Cabrera isn’t happy about the situation, as Jonathan Lehman of the New York Post reports.
“I will not participate in the World Baseball Classic because Carlos Guillen is the least serious and most deceitful [person] that may exist. What a shame that Omar Vizquel, with all the respect he deserves, is accepting all this scoundrel-ness,” Cabrera said.
Infielders on Venezuela’s roster include Miguel Cabrera, Jose Altuve, Alcides Escobar, Martin Prado, Yangervis Solarte, and Freddy Galvis.
Cabrera, 31, finished the 2016 season hitting .280/.336/.474 with 23 home runs and 62 RBI over 568 plate appearances in what was one of the better years of his career. One could make a strong argument that Cabrera is better than both Escobar and Galvis, though each has at least one tool that gives him an edge. For Escobar, it’s his speed; for Galvis, it’s his defense. But when totaling all of the things a player does on the field, Cabrera appears to be the best of the trio.
The Pirates announced on Thursday that the club acquired pitcher Pat Light from the Twins in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. The Pirates designated pitcher Lisalverto Bonilla for assignment to create roster space.
Light, 25, was designated for assignment by the Twins on Monday. The right-hander made his major league debut with the Red Sox last season, then joined the Twins on August 1 in the Fernando Abad trade. Across 16 2/3 innings of relief, Light yielded 21 earned runs on 22 hits and 16 walks with 16 strikeouts. Control has always been an issue for Light, but the Pirates likely see potential with his mid-90’s fastball.
This is not a Best Shape of His Life story, really, but the fact that Noah Syndergaard has put on 17 pounds of muscle this offseason comes in the course of this excellent profile of him at Sports Illustrated. He has worked out all offseason, adding that muscle and reducing his body fat. The guy is already a beast. If he puts on mid-career Roger Clemens-style bulk, he might be downright scary.
The rest of the story is good reading, chronicling the transformation of a large, awkward-looking high schooler into one of the most talented young pitchers baseball has seen for a while. We’ve all seen that unfortunate high school picture of Syndergaard. Now we know him as a triple-digit throwing ace with long flowing locks. Locks that require a $32 shampoo called “Cavier.” Hey, if you had his hair and his money you’d probably buy that too.