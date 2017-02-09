Asdrubal Cabrera upset about being left off Venezuela’s WBC roster

Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera was told by Omar Vizquel, manager of Venezuela’s World Baseball Classic team, that he would be included on the roster. GM Carlos Guillen, however, decided to leave Cabrera off the roster. Understandably, Cabrera isn’t happy about the situation, as Jonathan Lehman of the New York Post reports.

“I will not participate in the World Baseball Classic because Carlos Guillen is the least serious and most deceitful [person] that may exist. What a shame that Omar Vizquel, with all the respect he deserves, is accepting all this scoundrel-ness,” Cabrera said.

Infielders on Venezuela’s roster include Miguel Cabrera, Jose Altuve, Alcides Escobar, Martin Prado, Yangervis Solarte, and Freddy Galvis.

Cabrera, 31, finished the 2016 season hitting .280/.336/.474 with 23 home runs and 62 RBI over 568 plate appearances in what was one of the better years of his career. One could make a strong argument that Cabrera is better than both Escobar and Galvis, though each has at least one tool that gives him an edge. For Escobar, it’s his speed; for Galvis, it’s his defense. But when totaling all of the things a player does on the field, Cabrera appears to be the best of the trio.

