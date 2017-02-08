Mike Napoli’s deal with the Rangers: one year, $8.5 million with a 2018 option

Yesterday the Dallas Morning News reported that an agreement was in place between the Texas Rangers and Mike Napoli. Today the terms of the deal are known: one year, $8.5 million with a club option for 2018.
Not a bad deal for a guy who hit 34 home runs and knocked in in 150 games for the AL pennant winners last year. He played more first base than DH last season, appearing in 98 games in the field. What that breakdown will look like in Texas is unclear and depends a lot on the club’s plans for prospect Joey Gallo.
Napoli previously played for the Rangers in 2011-12, and for part of 2015. This will be his third tour of duty in Texas.
Jon Heyman reports that the Giants signed infielder Gordon Beckham to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. If he makes the club he’ll make $1.25 million.
Beckham finished the 2016 season with the Giants after coming over in trade from Atlanta just before the end of the season. For the Braves he hit .217/.300/.354 with five home runs and 30 RBI in 273 plate appearances. For the Giants went 0-for-5 in six plate appearances.
Beckham can play second, third and short and should be in the mix for a utility role in San Francisco.
Ken Rosenthal reports that the Minnesota Twins have signed Craig Breslow to a minor league deal.
Breslow, 36, pitched for the Marlins in 2016, posting a 4.50 ERA, 2.6 BB/9 and 4.5 SO/9 over just 14 innings in Miami. He was released midseason. The previous four seasons he spent in Boston, with some excellent work mixed in with some dreck. He’s a lefty, though, so he was going to find a job someplace.