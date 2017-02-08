Mike Napoli’s deal with the Rangers: one year, $8.5 million with a 2018 option

Yesterday the Dallas Morning News reported that an agreement was in place between the Texas Rangers and Mike Napoli. Today the terms of the deal are known: one year, $8.5 million with a club option for 2018.

Not a bad deal for a guy who hit 34 home runs and knocked in in 150 games for the AL pennant winners last year. He played more first base than DH last season, appearing in 98 games in the field. What that breakdown will look like in Texas is unclear and depends a lot on the club’s plans for prospect Joey Gallo.

Napoli previously played for the Rangers in 2011-12, and for part of 2015. This will be his third tour of duty in Texas.

Follow @craigcalcaterra