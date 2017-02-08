TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 17: Mike Napoli #26 of the Cleveland Indians smiles as he runs home off of a single hit by Jose Ramirez #11 in the sixth inning against Joe Biagini #31 of the Toronto Blue Jays during game three of the American League Championship Series at Rogers Centre on October 17, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Mike Napoli’s deal with the Rangers: one year, $8.5 million with a 2018 option

Feb 8, 2017

Yesterday the Dallas Morning News reported that an agreement was in place between the Texas Rangers and Mike Napoli. Today the terms of the deal are known: one year, $8.5 million with a club option for 2018.

Not a bad deal for a guy who hit 34 home runs and knocked in in 150 games for the AL pennant winners last year. He played more first base than DH last season, appearing in 98 games in the field. What that breakdown will look like in Texas is unclear and depends a lot on the club’s plans for prospect Joey Gallo.

Napoli previously played for the Rangers in 2011-12, and for part of 2015. This will be his third tour of duty in Texas.

Giants sign Gordon Beckham to a minor league deal

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JULY 27: Gordon Beckham #7 of the Atlanta Braves hits an RBI double against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of the game on July 27, 2016 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Feb 8, 2017

Jon Heyman reports that the Giants signed infielder Gordon Beckham to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. If he makes the club he’ll make $1.25 million.

Beckham finished the 2016 season with the Giants after coming over in trade from Atlanta just before the end of the season. For the Braves he hit .217/.300/.354 with five home runs and 30 RBI in 273 plate appearances. For the Giants went 0-for-5 in six plate appearances.

Beckham can play second, third and short and should be in the mix for a utility role in San Francisco.

Twins sign Craig Breslow

MIAMI, FL - MAY 7: Craig Breslow #17 of the Miami Marlins throws during the eighth inning of a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Marlins Park on May 7, 2016 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
Feb 8, 2017

Ken Rosenthal reports that the Minnesota Twins have signed Craig Breslow to a minor league deal.

Breslow, 36, pitched for the Marlins in 2016, posting a 4.50 ERA, 2.6 BB/9 and 4.5 SO/9 over just 14 innings in Miami. He was released midseason. The previous four seasons he spent in Boston, with some excellent work mixed in with some dreck. He’s a lefty, though, so he was going to find a job someplace.