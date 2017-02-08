Mariners trade catcher Jesus Sucre to the Rays

The Mariners have announced that they have traded catcher Jesus Sucre to the Tampa Bay Rays for a Player to be Named Later or Cash Considerations.
Seucre has been with the M’s for four seasons. Last year he only played in nine games after breaking his leg during winter league play before the seasons. For his career he’s a .209/.246/.276 hitter. His claims to fame thus far are (a) pitching a couple of times; and (b) catching Hisashi Iwakuma‘s no-hitter back in August 2015.
I wonder if players traded for cash find out later how much cash they were traded for.
The Astros and utilityman Marwin Gonzalez avoided arbitration on Wednesday, agreeing to a one-year contract worth $3.725 million for the 2017 season. Gonzalez had filed for $4.2 million and the team countered at $3.25 million, so they met right at the midpoint. The Astros also hold a club option for the 2018 season worth $5.125 million.
Gonzalez, who turns 28 years old next month, hit .254/.293/.401 with 13 home runs, 51 RBI, 55 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases in 518 plate appearances for the Astros last season. While he spent a majority of his playing time at first base, he also played third base, left field, second base, shortstop, and center field. Gonzalez is set for a utility role with the Astros in 2017.
Reliever Javier Lopez has announced his retirement, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports. “More than anything, it’s just time. It’s a young man’s game. Although I think I can compete, it’s getting harder and harder to get ready for spring,” Lopez said.
He continued, “I’m looking forward to some other things in my life. We’ll see what they are. I don’t know yet, but we’ll come up with something.”
Lopez, 39, played 14 seasons in the majors with the Rockies, Diamondbacks, Red Sox, Pirates, and Giants. He won four championships: one with the Red Sox and three with the Giants. The lefty retires with a career 3.48 ERA over 533 1/3 innings.