Mariners trade catcher Jesus Sucre to the Rays

The Mariners have announced that they have traded catcher Jesus Sucre to the Tampa Bay Rays for a Player to be Named Later or Cash Considerations.

Seucre has been with the M’s for four seasons. Last year he only played in nine games after breaking his leg during winter league play before the seasons. For his career he’s a .209/.246/.276 hitter. His claims to fame thus far are (a) pitching a couple of times; and (b) catching Hisashi Iwakuma‘s no-hitter back in August 2015.

I wonder if players traded for cash find out later how much cash they were traded for.

