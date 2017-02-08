Javier Lopez announces his retirement

Reliever Javier Lopez has announced his retirement, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports. “More than anything, it’s just time. It’s a young man’s game. Although I think I can compete, it’s getting harder and harder to get ready for spring,” Lopez said.
He continued, “I’m looking forward to some other things in my life. We’ll see what they are. I don’t know yet, but we’ll come up with something.”
Lopez, 39, played 14 seasons in the majors with the Rockies, Diamondbacks, Red Sox, Pirates, and Giants. He won four championships: one with the Red Sox and three with the Giants. The lefty retires with a career 3.48 ERA over 533 1/3 innings.
The Astros and utilityman Marwin Gonzalez avoided arbitration on Wednesday, agreeing to a one-year contract worth $3.725 million for the 2017 season. Gonzalez had filed for $4.2 million and the team countered at $3.25 million, so they met right at the midpoint. The Astros also hold a club option for the 2018 season worth $5.125 million.
Gonzalez, who turns 28 years old next month, hit .254/.293/.401 with 13 home runs, 51 RBI, 55 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases in 518 plate appearances for the Astros last season. While he spent a majority of his playing time at first base, he also played third base, left field, second base, shortstop, and center field. Gonzalez is set for a utility role with the Astros in 2017.
The Angels announced on Wednesday that the club and pitcher Yusmeiro Petit agreed to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training.
Petit, 32, spent the 2016 season with the Nationals, pitching almost exclusively out of the bullpen. He finished with a 4.50 ERA and a 49/15 K/BB ratio across 62 innings. For the few seasons prior, he was quite valuable to the Giants, pitching both in relief and in the starting rotation.
Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports that Petit will compete in spring training as a starting pitcher.