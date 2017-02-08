Javier Lopez announces his retirement

Reliever Javier Lopez has announced his retirement, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports. “More than anything, it’s just time. It’s a young man’s game. Although I think I can compete, it’s getting harder and harder to get ready for spring,” Lopez said.

He continued, “I’m looking forward to some other things in my life. We’ll see what they are. I don’t know yet, but we’ll come up with something.”

Lopez, 39, played 14 seasons in the majors with the Rockies, Diamondbacks, Red Sox, Pirates, and Giants. He won four championships: one with the Red Sox and three with the Giants. The lefty retires with a career 3.48 ERA over 533 1/3 innings.

