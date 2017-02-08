Homer Bailey will start the season on the DL following elbow surgery

Homer Bailey signed a six-year, $105 million contract with the Reds in February 2014. Then he missed a big part of the 2014 season with elbow fatigue. Then he missed almost all of the 2015 and 2016 seasons due to Tommy John surgery. His rehab took a long time too, as he suffered elbow pain while on the way back. He eventually returned at the end of July and pitched through August.

Now his 2017 season is going to get a late start. The Dayton Daily news reports that he had surgery today to remove bone spurs. He’ll begin throwing in about 4-6 weeks, which will likely push his timetable for game action into May.

So, yeah, that contract is off to a rough start. For three years.

Follow @craigcalcaterra