Homer Bailey will start the season on the DL following elbow surgery

Homer Bailey signed a six-year, $105 million contract with the Reds in February 2014. Then he missed a big part of the 2014 season with elbow fatigue. Then he missed almost all of the 2015 and 2016 seasons due to Tommy John surgery. His rehab took a long time too, as he suffered elbow pain while on the way back. He eventually returned at the end of July and pitched through August.
Now his 2017 season is going to get a late start. The Dayton Daily news reports that he had surgery today to remove bone spurs. He’ll begin throwing in about 4-6 weeks, which will likely push his timetable for game action into May.
So, yeah, that contract is off to a rough start. For three years.
The Astros and utilityman Marwin Gonzalez avoided arbitration on Wednesday, agreeing to a one-year contract worth $3.725 million for the 2017 season. Gonzalez had filed for $4.2 million and the team countered at $3.25 million, so they met right at the midpoint. The Astros also hold a club option for the 2018 season worth $5.125 million.
Gonzalez, who turns 28 years old next month, hit .254/.293/.401 with 13 home runs, 51 RBI, 55 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases in 518 plate appearances for the Astros last season. While he spent a majority of his playing time at first base, he also played third base, left field, second base, shortstop, and center field. Gonzalez is set for a utility role with the Astros in 2017.
Reliever Javier Lopez has announced his retirement, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports. “More than anything, it’s just time. It’s a young man’s game. Although I think I can compete, it’s getting harder and harder to get ready for spring,” Lopez said.
He continued, “I’m looking forward to some other things in my life. We’ll see what they are. I don’t know yet, but we’ll come up with something.”
Lopez, 39, played 14 seasons in the majors with the Rockies, Diamondbacks, Red Sox, Pirates, and Giants. He won four championships: one with the Red Sox and three with the Giants. The lefty retires with a career 3.48 ERA over 533 1/3 innings.