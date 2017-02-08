Angels sign Yusmeiro Petit to a minor league deal

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The Angels announced on Wednesday that the club and pitcher Yusmeiro Petit agreed to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training.

Petit, 32, spent the 2016 season with the Nationals, pitching almost exclusively out of the bullpen. He finished with a 4.50 ERA and a 49/15 K/BB ratio across 62 innings. For the few seasons prior, he was quite valuable to the Giants, pitching both in relief and in the starting rotation.

Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports that Petit will compete in spring training as a starting pitcher.

