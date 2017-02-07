Twins sign Drew Stubbs to a minor league deal

The Twins have signed outfielder Drew Stubbs to a minor league contract, ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick reports.
Stubbs, 32, spent the 2016 season with the Braves, Rangers, and Orioles. He hit a combined .225/.330/.338 over 94 plate appearances in the majors.
Stubbs last hit above the league average in 2014 with the Rockies, but he’ll at least provide some outfield depth for Twins if he cracks the major league roster.
The Diamondbacks announced on Tuesday that the club signed utilityman Daniel Descalso to a one-year contract. Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports that Descalso will earn $1.35 million for the 2017 season and the contract has a $2 million club option for 2018 with a $150,000 buyout. Infielder Phil Gosselin was designated for assignment to create roster space.
Descalso, 30, hit .264/.349/.424 with 28 extra-base hits, 38 RBI, and 38 runs scored over 289 plate appearances with the Rockies last season. He played five different positions on the field including first, second, and third base, shortstop, and left field. He’ll provide the Diamondbacks some versatility.
Update (5:36 PM EST): That minor leaguer is pitcher Jeffrey Rosa, per MASN’s Mark Zuckerberg. Rosa, 21, pitched 40 1/3 innings across 11 starts for the Nationals’ rookie league team last season.
Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Nationals acquired pitcher Enny Romero from the Rays in exchange for a “lower-level starting pitching prospect.”
Romero, 26, has a career 5.27 ERA and an 81/45 K/BB ratio across 80 1/3 innings in the majors. The lefty was out of options and the Rays were likely to designate him for assignment at some point before the start of the season, so the club took their opportunity to get value and open up a roster spot.
Romero won’t be eligible for arbitration until 2019, so the Nationals will have a couple years to help him figure out how to control his arsenal, which includes a mid-90’s fastball as well as a cutter and a curve.