The Yankees sign Chris Carter to a one-year, $3 million deal

Welp, shows you what I know. This morning, when it was rumored that the Yankees were talking to Chris Carter, I suggested that it made no sense because they already have a DH in Matt Holliday and they have two young first basemen in Greg Bird and Tyler Austin who will likely anchor that position in the future.

Then the Yankees go and do this:

The #Yankees have agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract with Chris Carter, pending a physical. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 7, 2017

Which suggests to me that they either have continuing questions about Greg Bird’s health — he missed all of 2016 with a torn labrum — or else they think Holliday isn’t a full-time player. Though it’s not like he and Carter can platoon given that they’re both righties. Oh well, the more the merrier!

Carter led the NL with 41 homers in 2016. He’s not as good as that suggests, however, having hit only .222/.321/.499 while leading the league in strikeouts. That makes him one of the least valuable home run leaders of all time, even if the homers are pretty.

Either way: welcome to New York.

Follow @craigcalcaterra