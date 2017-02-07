Royals sign Brayan Pena to a minor league deal

Ken Rosenthal reports that the Royals have signed Brayan Pena to a minor league deal.

Pena played for the Royals from 2009 through 2012. Last year was spent in St. Louis, but he played only nine games due to a knee injury. He’s still owed $2.5 million by the Cardinals this season by virtue of a two-year deal he signed a year ago. He doesn’t seem to have a place on the big league roster for the Royals given that Sal Perez and Drew Butera are on the club, but he might stick around Omaha and act as insurance.

In other news, last July Pena said he was joining the army reserves this offseason. No idea if he actually went through with that.

