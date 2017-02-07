Royals sign Brayan Pena to a minor league deal

Ken Rosenthal reports that the Royals have signed Brayan Pena to a minor league deal.
Pena played for the Royals from 2009 through 2012. Last year was spent in St. Louis, but he played only nine games due to a knee injury. He’s still owed $2.5 million by the Cardinals this season by virtue of a two-year deal he signed a year ago. He doesn’t seem to have a place on the big league roster for the Royals given that Sal Perez and Drew Butera are on the club, but he might stick around Omaha and act as insurance.
In other news, last July Pena said he was joining the army reserves this offseason. No idea if he actually went through with that.
David Waldstein of The New York Times reports that recently retired major leaguer Mark Teixeira is expected to join ESPN as analyst. An announcement is expected to come on Tuesday.
As Waldstein notes, Teixeira is no stranger to the lifestyle, having guest hosted ESPN’s “Mike & Mike” sports talk show in 2014, made other radio appearances, and appeared on Showtime’s “Billions.”
Teixeira, 36, retired after the 2016 season during which he hit a meager .204/.292/.362 with 15 home runs and 44 RBI over 438 plate appearances. He battled neck, foot, and knee injuries during the season, hampering his abilities. However, Teixeira certainly retired as one of the game’s better-hitting first basemen, cranking out 409 home runs, knocking in 1,298 runs, and compiling an .869 OPS across parts of 14 seasons with the Rangers, Braves, Angels, and Yankees. He was quite slick with the glove as well, earning five Gold Glove Awards.
The Athletics announced on Monday that the club will honor Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson by renaming the Coliseum field “Rickey Henderson Field.” The dedication ceremony will be held on Opening Night, scheduled for April 3 against the Angels. Additionally, the Athletics have scheduled Rickey Henderson Day for July 15 which features a Henderson jersey giveaway.
Henderson, 58, was inducted into the Hall of Fame by the Baseball Writers Association of America in 2009, receiving 511 of 539 (94.8%) votes. The Athletics retired his No. 24 in August 2009.
As a member of the Athletics, Henderson hit .288/.409/.430 with 167 home runs, 648 RBI, and 867 stolen bases. He holds the career major league records for stolen bases (1,406), runs scored (2,295), unintentional walks (2,129), and leadoff home runs (81). He holds the single-season record for stolen bases as well, having stolen 130 in the 1982 season.
Henderson will also serve as a special assistant to A’s president Michael Crowley, noted in the team’s announcement on Monday.