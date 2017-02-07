BOSTON, MA - AUGUST 30: Enny Romero #45 of the Tampa Bay Rays pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning at Fenway Park on August 30, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Nationals acquire Enny Romero from the Rays

By Bill BaerFeb 7, 2017, 5:31 PM EST

Update (5:36 PM EST): That minor leaguer is pitcher Jeffrey Rosa, per MASN’s Mark Zuckerberg. Rosa, 21, pitched 40 1/3 innings across 11 starts for the Nationals’ rookie league team last season.

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Nationals acquired pitcher Enny Romero from the Rays in exchange for a “lower-level starting pitching prospect.”

Romero, 26, has a career 5.27 ERA and an 81/45 K/BB ratio across 80 1/3 innings in the majors. The lefty was out of options and the Rays were likely to designate him for assignment at some point before the start of the season, so the club took their opportunity to get value and open up a roster spot.

Romero won’t be eligible for arbitration until 2019, so the Nationals will have a couple years to help him figure out how to control his arsenal, which includes a mid-90’s fastball as well as a cutter and a curve.

Diamondbacks sign Daniel Descalso

By Bill BaerFeb 7, 2017, 5:58 PM EST

The Diamondbacks announced on Tuesday that the club signed utilityman Daniel Descalso to a one-year contract. Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports that Descalso will earn $1.35 million for the 2017 season and the contract has a $2 million club option for 2018 with a $150,000 buyout. Infielder Phil Gosselin was designated for assignment to create roster space.

Descalso, 30, hit .264/.349/.424 with 28 extra-base hits, 38 RBI, and 38 runs scored over 289 plate appearances with the Rockies last season. He played five different positions on the field including first, second, and third base, shortstop, and left field. He’ll provide the Diamondbacks some versatility.

Padres sign Erik Aybar to a minor league deal

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 7, 2017, 4:59 PM EST

Jeff Passan reports that the Padres have signed shortstop Erick Aybar to a minor-league deal.

Aybar split last year between the Braves and Tigers, hitting .242/.293/.313 in 97 games in Atlanta and .250/.341/.350 in 29 games in Detroit. That’s not great, but he actually stands a pretty good chance of making the Padres, who have Luis Sardinas penciled in at the top of the depth chart at the moment. Sardinas split last season between the Padres and Mariners, hitting better after he came over in a trade, but he’s no mortal lock to win the job.

If he was, would they be brining Aybar in?