Mike Napoli and the Rangers are “progressing”

Mike Napoli and the Rangers have been rumored to be close to a deal since December. Beginning around that time all rumors connecting him to other teams have basically dried up. It has seemed like the Rangers and Napoli getting together has long been a manner of “when,” not “if.”

Today Jon Heyman sheds some light on the when. Soon, he thinks, reporting that the Rangers and Napoli are progressing towards a deal. It could very well be a situation in which both sides know a deal is happening but that they can’t make it official until camp opens and Texas can place Prince Fielder and Jake Diekman on the 60-day disabled list, making room on the roster for Napoli. Not that reaching a deal before such moves can be made hasn’t happened before.

As it is, Napoli and the Rangers make a lot of sense. While he’s 35, he hit .239/.335/.465 with a career-high 34 home runs and 101 RBI in 2016. The Rangers can’t necessarily expect that again, but he still appears to have a good deal left in the tank and would fill a need for them.

