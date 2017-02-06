Welcome to baseball season

The Cavs and Cubs won titles after being down 3-1 and the Patriots won the Super Bowl after being down by 25 late in the third quarter. The next time you hear a studio talking head bleat on about the need for a team to get out to a quick start, feel free to turn the channel.

That’s about all of the commentary I have from yesterday. I watched the Puppy Bowl and Kitten Bowl, took a long walk outside and cooked this thing for dinner and can talk pretty intelligently about all of that, but otherwise I’m lost. If you were more engaged with respect to yesterday’s game and still have thoughts and feelings about it, feel free to use this thread to chat. Beyond that, know that:

The first official pitcher and catcher report date for 16 of the 30 teams is a week from tomorrow, for another 12 it’s a week from Wednesday and for the final two it’s a week from Thursday;

The first spring training games between actual major league teams — as opposed to those exhibitions against college teams some play — is two weeks from Friday;

The World Baseball Classic begins on March 6, which is only 28 days away; and

Opening Day is only 55 days away.

Winter will soon be over, y’all.

