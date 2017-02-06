Welcome to baseball season

The Cavs and Cubs won titles after being down 3-1 and the Patriots won the Super Bowl after being down by 25 late in the third quarter. The next time you hear a studio talking head bleat on about the need for a team to get out to a quick start, feel free to turn the channel.
That’s about all of the commentary I have from yesterday. I watched the Puppy Bowl and Kitten Bowl, took a long walk outside and cooked this thing for dinner and can talk pretty intelligently about all of that, but otherwise I’m lost. If you were more engaged with respect to yesterday’s game and still have thoughts and feelings about it, feel free to use this thread to chat. Beyond that, know that:
- The first official pitcher and catcher report date for 16 of the 30 teams is a week from tomorrow, for another 12 it’s a week from Wednesday and for the final two it’s a week from Thursday;
- The first spring training games between actual major league teams — as opposed to those exhibitions against college teams some play — is two weeks from Friday;
- The World Baseball Classic begins on March 6, which is only 28 days away; and
- Opening Day is only 55 days away.
Winter will soon be over, y’all.
As we noted earlier this morning, there are only eight days until pitchers and catchers start reporting. There are still a ton of free agents left on the market, however.
Most of them are journeymen, but there are still a couple of front line starting types left available, such as Matt Wieters and Mike Napoli. Chris Carter, the 2016 NL Home Run Champ is still looking for a job.
There are a ton of big names whose games have faded or whose careers are in their twilight, such as former Cy Young winners Tim Lincecum and Jake Peavy and former MVPs Ryan Howard and Justin Morneau. Chase Utley is banging around too. Some arms that, not long ago, were fixtures in big league rotations can still be had, including Colby Lewis, Jorge De La Rosa, Mat Latos and Alfredo Simon. Then there are guys like Coco Crisp, Angel Pagan, Michael Bourn and Franklin Gutierrez. Indeed, there’s an army of guys who once played some decent center field out there but who now are holding virtual “will shag flies for food” signs.
Jeff Francoeur and Kelly Johnson are on the list too, but you damn well know the Braves are going to sign them so I almost didn’t include them here. They’re anciently beholden to Atlanta, sort of like Chay-Ara is beholden to Prince Khufu. I’m just gonna start calling those two the Hawkmen.
Anyway, this is the entire list of free agents per MLB Trade Rumors’ Free Agent Tracker. Bargain hunting is well underway, so shop fast:
Henderson Alvarez
Pedro Alvarez
Erick Aybar
Aaron Barrett
Gordon Beckham
Joe Blanton
Michael Bourn
Billy Butler
Marlon Byrd
Chris Capuano
Chris Carter
Steve Clevenger
Hank Conger
Coco Crisp
Jorge De La Rosa
Daniel Descalso
Nate Eovaldi
Jeff Francoeur
Sam Fuld
Charlie Furbush
Craig Gentry
Cole Gillespie
Jonny Gomes
Franklin Gutierrez
Matt Harrison
David Hernandez
Aaron Hill
Luke Hochevar
Ryan Howard
Tommy Hunter
Edwin Jackson
Kevin Jepsen
Kelly Johnson
Chris Johnson
Tyler Ladendorf
Mat Latos
Colby Lewis
Tim Lincecum
Adam Lind
Javier Lopez
David Lough
Seth Maness
Justin Morneau
Peter Moylan
Mike Napoli
Dioner Navarro
Jonathan Niese
Angel Pagan
Jonathan Papelbon
Jarrod Parker
Jake Peavy
Brayan Pena
Yusmeiro Petit
A.J. Pierzynski
Ryan Raburn
Alexi Ramirez
Nolan Reimold
Jerry Sands
Alfredo Simon
Drew Stubbs
Chase Utley
Carlos Villanueva
Chien-Ming Wang
Jered Weaver
Matt Wieters
Tom Wilhelmson
Jerome Williams
C.J. Wilson
Travis Wood
Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports that the Royals have agreed to a two-year contract with pitcher Jason Hammel. The deal includes a mutual option for a third year. Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports is reporting that Hammel will be guaranteed $16 million.
Hammel, 34, had another solid season with the Cubs, finishing 15-10 with a 3.83 ERA and a 144/53 K/BB ratio over 166 2/3 innings. The Cubs, though, surprisingly declined a $12 million club option for the 2017 season, instead paying him $2 million to buy out the remainder of the contract to allow him to become a free agent.
With Hammel now in the fold, Chris Young is likely the odd man out of the Royals’ starting rotation.