There are still a lot of free agents available

As we noted earlier this morning, there are only eight days until pitchers and catchers start reporting. There are still a ton of free agents left on the market, however.

Most of them are journeymen, but there are still a couple of front line starting types left available, such as Matt Wieters and Mike Napoli. Chris Carter, the 2016 NL Home Run Champ is still looking for a job.

There are a ton of big names whose games have faded or whose careers are in their twilight, such as former Cy Young winners Tim Lincecum and Jake Peavy and former MVPs Ryan Howard and Justin Morneau. Chase Utley is banging around too. Some arms that, not long ago, were fixtures in big league rotations can still be had, including Colby Lewis, Jorge De La Rosa, Mat Latos and Alfredo Simon. Then there are guys like Coco Crisp, Angel Pagan, Michael Bourn and Franklin Gutierrez. Indeed, there’s an army of guys who once played some decent center field out there but who now are holding virtual “will shag flies for food” signs.

Jeff Francoeur and Kelly Johnson are on the list too, but you damn well know the Braves are going to sign them so I almost didn’t include them here. They’re anciently beholden to Atlanta, sort of like Chay-Ara is beholden to Prince Khufu. I’m just gonna start calling those two the Hawkmen.

Anyway, this is the entire list of free agents per MLB Trade Rumors’ Free Agent Tracker. Bargain hunting is well underway, so shop fast:

Henderson Alvarez

Pedro Alvarez

Erick Aybar

Aaron Barrett

Gordon Beckham

Joe Blanton

Michael Bourn

Billy Butler

Marlon Byrd

Chris Capuano

Chris Carter

Steve Clevenger

Hank Conger

Coco Crisp

Jorge De La Rosa

Daniel Descalso

Nate Eovaldi

Jeff Francoeur

Sam Fuld

Charlie Furbush

Craig Gentry

Cole Gillespie

Jonny Gomes

Franklin Gutierrez

Matt Harrison

David Hernandez

Aaron Hill

Luke Hochevar

Ryan Howard

Tommy Hunter

Edwin Jackson

Kevin Jepsen

Kelly Johnson

Chris Johnson

Tyler Ladendorf

Mat Latos

Colby Lewis

Tim Lincecum

Adam Lind

Javier Lopez

David Lough

Seth Maness

Justin Morneau

Peter Moylan

Mike Napoli

Dioner Navarro

Jonathan Niese

Angel Pagan

Jonathan Papelbon

Jarrod Parker

Jake Peavy

Brayan Pena

Yusmeiro Petit

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Raburn

Alexi Ramirez

Nolan Reimold

Jerry Sands

Alfredo Simon

Drew Stubbs

Chase Utley

Carlos Villanueva

Chien-Ming Wang

Jered Weaver

Matt Wieters

Tom Wilhelmson

Jerome Williams

C.J. Wilson

Travis Wood

