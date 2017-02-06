Sergio Romo signs with the Dodgers

Ken Rosenthal reports the Nationals are talking to the White Sox about closer David Robertson.

Man, it’s as if they have no faith in Joe Nathan. And as if they’ve lost Jonathan Papelbon‘s phone number. Sad.

Seriously, though, the Nats could use a closer having watched Mark Melancon leave via free agency, and Robertson is probably the best one who could be had. The issue, of course, is that the White Sox promised him a lot of money when they signed him and he’s still owed $25 million over the next two seasons. As for last season, Robertson posted a 3.47 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 75/32 in 62.1 innings while notching 37 saves. He’d probably do a heck of a lot better pitching in the NL — a change of scenery away from the South Side of Chicago can do any pitcher good — and, of course, he is a Proven Closer.™ But he’s nowhere near as good now as he was when he was setting up for the Yankees and that contract is a lot to take on for a reliever.

The Nats haven’t done a ton this winter. And they may not really have to in order to win the NL East, but this is probably one worth watching.

