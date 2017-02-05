Report: Blue Jays sign one-year deal with Joe Smith

The Blue Jays have reportedly signed free agent right-handed reliever Joe Smith to a one-year contract, per FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal. Details have yet to be released by the team, though Rosenthal notes that it appears to be a Major League deal.

Smith, 32, split his 2016 season between the Angels and Cubs, pitching to a combined 3.46 ERA, 3.1 BB/9 and 6.9 SO/9 over 52 innings. It was far from a career year for the sidearmer, who suffered a rash of hamstring injuries that kept him on the disabled list for close to two months.

Assuming he remains healthy for a 2017 campaign, Smith will join a bullpen featuring right-hander Roberto Osuna, Joe Biagini and Jason Grilli, as well as newly-acquired left-hander J.P. Howell. The club is still short several left-handed options, though they have a few internal candidates to choose from this spring.

