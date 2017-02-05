Report: Blue Jays sign one-year deal with Joe Smith

The Blue Jays have reportedly signed free agent right-handed reliever Joe Smith to a one-year contract, per FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal. Details have yet to be released by the team, though Rosenthal notes that it appears to be a Major League deal.
Smith, 32, split his 2016 season between the Angels and Cubs, pitching to a combined 3.46 ERA, 3.1 BB/9 and 6.9 SO/9 over 52 innings. It was far from a career year for the sidearmer, who suffered a rash of hamstring injuries that kept him on the disabled list for close to two months.
Assuming he remains healthy for a 2017 campaign, Smith will join a bullpen featuring right-hander Roberto Osuna, Joe Biagini and Jason Grilli, as well as newly-acquired left-hander J.P. Howell. The club is still short several left-handed options, though they have a few internal candidates to choose from this spring.
The Orioles avoided arbitration with right-hander Kevin Gausman on Sunday, according to a report by FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal. The two sides settled on a one-year, $3.45 million contract that includes a $50,000 bonus if Gausman reaches 30 starts in 2017 and an additional $50,000 if he completes 33 starts.
The right-hander filed at $3.55 million last month, which was met with an initial offer of $3.15 million from the Orioles. The team was reportedly set to deploy their “file-and-trial” method with all arbitration-eligible players in 2017, though they’ve only taken one player to a hearing so far.
Gausman, 26, is approaching his fifth run with Baltimore. He went 9-12 in 30 starts for the Orioles last season, producing a 3.61 ERA, 2.4 BB/9 and 8.7 SO/9 over 179 2/3 innings.
The Angels inked free agent infielder/outfielder Dustin Ackley to a minor league contract on Saturday, per a team announcement. The deal includes an invitation to spring training.
Ackley, 28, missed the bulk of the 2016 season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. He played his last full season with the Mariners and Yankees in 2015, splitting time between left field and second base and batting a combined .231/.284/.429 with 10 home runs and 30 RBI in 264 PA.
The Angels will look to Ackley as a backup candidate alongside outfielder Ben Revere and infielder Cliff Pennington.