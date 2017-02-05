Orioles avoid arbitration with Kevin Gausman

The Orioles avoided arbitration with right-hander Kevin Gausman on Sunday, according to a report by FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal. The two sides settled on a one-year, $3.45 million contract that includes a $50,000 bonus if Gausman reaches 30 starts in 2017 and an additional $50,000 if he completes 33 starts.

The right-hander filed at $3.55 million last month, which was met with an initial offer of $3.15 million from the Orioles. The team was reportedly set to deploy their “file-and-trial” method with all arbitration-eligible players in 2017, though they’ve only taken one player to a hearing so far.

Gausman, 26, is approaching his fifth run with Baltimore. He went 9-12 in 30 starts for the Orioles last season, producing a 3.61 ERA, 2.4 BB/9 and 8.7 SO/9 over 179 2/3 innings.

Follow @wcoastfangirl