New smokeless tobacco ban will affect Busch Stadium

A new ban will prohibit all smokeless tobacco products at sports venues in St. Louis, Koran Addo of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. The bill was approved by the Board of Aldermen on Friday and is expected to take effect in all high school, college and professional stadiums within the city limits — including the Cardinals’ Busch Stadium.
Under the ban, players, staff and fans will not be able to use any smokeless tobacco products, including chew, snuff and dip. A $100 fine will be levied for a first offense, followed by $250 for a subsequent violation and $500+ for any violation after that.
The measure will make St. Louis the ninth U.S. city with such a ban and will make the Cardinals the 12th MLB team to prohibit smokeless tobacco products in their stadium. While the new Collective Bargaining Agreement stipulates that new players must abstain from smokeless tobacco, several cities have not yet enacted a ban that extends to everyone within their sports venues.
California is expected to enforce a similar law that was passed by Gov. Jerry Brown in October 2015. The statewide ban will take effect in Anaheim, Oakland and San Diego prior to the 2017 season.
The Dodgers appear to be closing in on a deal with free agent right-handed reliever Sergio Romo, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi. While initial reports had Romo inking a deal with the team on Friday, FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman says that a contract agreement isn’t in place just yet, as a mystery team is still trying to up their bid for the reliever.
Romo, 33, is coming off of a nine-year career with the Giants. He turned out decent numbers in 2016, putting up a 2.64 ERA, 2.1 BB/9 and 9.7 SO/9, but pitched just 30 2/3 innings after landing on the 60-day disabled list with a forearm injury in April.
While Romo frequently occupied the closer’s spot during his near-decade in San Francisco, he is expected to revert to a setup role for closer Kenley Jansen should he take a deal in Los Angeles. As for the mystery team, Heyman thinks it could be the Nationals, though the Jays, Mets and Rays also received honorable mention. With the flurry of bullpen signings the Mets completed on Friday, however, it seems unlikely that they’d still be in play for the veteran right-hander.
Whatever the case may be, it seems unlikely that a decision will be announced until Romo completes his run in the Caribbean Series. Per Heyman:
Free agent left-handed reliever Jerry Blevins picked up a contract with the Mets on Friday night, per FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman and the New York Post’s Ken Davidoff. The deal is for one year, $6 million with a club option for the 2018 season. Contract details have yet to be confirmed by the team.
Blevins rebounded nicely in 2016 after sustaining a season-ending forearm fracture during his first run with the Mets in 2015. The 33-year-old turned in a 2.79 ERA, 3.2 BB/9 and career-best 11.1 SO/9 over 42 innings with the club. He is expected to help bolster the bullpen in the absence of fellow reliever Jeurys Familia, who is likely to serve a 30-game suspension in 2017 following charges of domestic violence.
Per Heyman, the deal is still pending a physical.