Chris Owings could see time in the outfield corners this spring

Diamondbacks’ infielder/outfielder Chris Owings is preparing for another defensive switch in 2017, the Arizona Republic’s Nick Piecoro writes. According to GM Mike Hazen, the 25-year-old will see some time in the outfield corners during spring training in order to provide the club with extra insurance in case of injury.
That strategy worked out well for the Diamondbacks in 2016, when Owings filled in for starting center fielder A.J. Pollock after Pollock suffered a season-ending elbow injury during spring training. It was a significant switch for Owings, who had previously only seen time in the middle infield over three seasons in the big leagues.
Per Piecoro’s report, Hazen envisions Owings in a Brock Holt-like role for the club, one that spans multiple infield/outfield positions. Ideally, Piecoro writes, he’d form a platoon with outfielder David Peralta against left-handed pitchers.
“I think there’s a lot of versatility on the roster, to be honest with you, and he’s fantastic at it,” Hazen said. “He was one of our best outfielders with no preparation last year. I think that speaks to his athleticism and skill. I would surprised if he went just about anywhere on the field and didn’t look pretty natural.”
Owings’ defensive flexibility should also afford him more at-bats in the lineup, something that appeals to Arizona management after watching his performance at the plate in 2016. Owings carried a .277/.315/.416 batting line with a career-best 21 stolen bases and 40 extra bases over 466 PA. The way Hazen sees it, keeping him on as the team’s everyday backup would allow them to preserve his bat in the lineup while looking to their Triple-A affiliate for extra support off the bench.
Mets’ infielder Wilmer Flores won his arbitration hearing against the team on Saturday, reports FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman. Flores filed at $2.2 million, which was unsuccessfully countered with a $1.8 million offer from the Mets.
The 24-year-old is entering his fifth year with the Mets in 2017. Despite missing some time on the disabled list with a left hamstring strain and undergoing hamate bone surgery in his right wrist, Flores slashed a career-best .267/.319/.469 with 16 home runs through 335 PA in 2016.
Flores is the first Mets player to go to an arbitration hearing since 2008, when the team lost an arbitration case against left-hander Oliver Perez.
A new ban will prohibit all smokeless tobacco products at sports venues in St. Louis, Koran Addo of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. The bill was approved by the Board of Aldermen on Friday and is expected to take effect in all high school, college and professional stadiums within the city limits — including the Cardinals’ Busch Stadium.
Under the ban, players, staff and fans will not be able to use any smokeless tobacco products, including chew, snuff and dip. A $100 fine will be levied for a first offense, followed by $250 for a subsequent violation and $500+ for any violation after that.
The measure will make St. Louis the ninth U.S. city with such a ban and will make the Cardinals the 12th MLB team to prohibit smokeless tobacco products in their stadium. While the new Collective Bargaining Agreement stipulates that new players must abstain from smokeless tobacco, several cities have not yet enacted a ban that extends to everyone within their sports venues.
California is expected to enforce a similar law that was passed by Gov. Jerry Brown in October 2015. The statewide ban will take effect in Anaheim, Oakland and San Diego prior to the 2017 season.