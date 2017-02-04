Angels sign Dustin Ackley to minor league deal

The Angels inked free agent infielder/outfielder Dustin Ackley to a minor league contract on Saturday, per a team announcement. The deal includes an invitation to spring training.
Ackley, 28, missed the bulk of the 2016 season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. He played his last full season with the Mariners and Yankees in 2015, splitting time between left field and second base and batting a combined .231/.284/.429 with 10 home runs and 30 RBI in 264 PA.
The Angels will look to Ackley as a backup candidate alongside outfielder Ben Revere and infielder Cliff Pennington.
Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Pirates infielder Jung Ho Kang will enter an alcohol treatment program following his drunk driving arrest in December of last year. Kang’s agent, Alan Nero, said the program had been recommended to the 29-year-old following a joint panel evaluation.
Kang was arrested in South Korea after crashing his car while intoxicated. It was his third DUI since 2009. Brink notes that while neither MLB nor the Pirates have issued a formal punishment for the infielder yet, he was removed from South Korea’s World Baseball Classic roster and Seoul police were reportedly seeking an indictment against him in January.
According to stipulations set forth in the Collective Bargaining Agreement, participation in an alcohol treatment program could help ease whatever punishment Kang faces in 2017. It’s not clear yet whether the arrest will affect his visa eligibility when he tries to return for the 2017 season, though Pirates’ GM Neal Huntington expects that Kang will report to spring training later this month.
The Mariners reportedly proposed a one-year deal to free agent right-hander Jason Hammel, according to the Boston Globe’s Nick Cafardo. Cafardo adds that the contract offer came with a $10 million option for the 2018 season and was suggested “very early in free agency.” It now appears to have been withdrawn since the Mariners signed right-hander Yovani Gallardo and southpaw Drew Smyly last month.
The 34-year-old went 15-10 with the Cubs in 2016, earning a 3.83 ERA, 2.9 BB/9 and 7.8 SO/9 over 30 starts. He’s looking for a three-year deal, Cafardo writes, though the chances of netting a contract of that length seem like a long shot for the veteran right-hander.
While Seattle no longer looks like a fit for Hammel, Cafardo speculates that he could still draw some interest from the Royals. The club is also eyeing fellow veteran righty Doug Fister, who will likely come with a much cheaper price tag for the 2017 season.