Angels sign Dustin Ackley to minor league deal

The Angels inked free agent infielder/outfielder Dustin Ackley to a minor league contract on Saturday, per a team announcement. The deal includes an invitation to spring training.

Ackley, 28, missed the bulk of the 2016 season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. He played his last full season with the Mariners and Yankees in 2015, splitting time between left field and second base and batting a combined .231/.284/.429 with 10 home runs and 30 RBI in 264 PA.

The Angels will look to Ackley as a backup candidate alongside outfielder Ben Revere and infielder Cliff Pennington.

