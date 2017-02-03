The Twins DFA’d Byung Ho Park

This was not expected: the Minnesota Twins have designated DH Byung Ho Park for assignment. They did so in order to clear a roster spot for reliever Matt Belisle.
Park had an awful first year with the Twins, hitting .191/.275/.409 in 62 games and getting hit with some injuries. He’s signed to a four-year, $12 million deal. That salary is not astronomical, but even $3 million a year is too much to ask for a guy who has not demonstrated the ability to hit big league pitching yet, so he’ll likely clear waivers and either be released or accept a minor league assignment.
As for the Twins’ DH situation: it’ll probably be Kennys Vargas most of the time, with Joe Mauer getting spelled there on occasion. Of course there was talk earlier this week of the Twins possibly signing Justin Morneau, so he could fit in as well.
The Rays have been rumored to be interested in a corner bat. Possibly Mike Napoli. Today they apparently closed that line of inquiry and speculation off as they have re-signed free agent first baseman Logan Morrison. It’s a one year, $2.5 million deal.
Morrison hit .238/.319/.414 with 14 homers and 43 RBI last year. He was way stronger in the second half of the season, however, so the line may not really represent the kind of hitter the Rays will be getting for 2017. Or maybe it does. I don’t know. We always tend to believe that a guy’s second half is a better indicator of future performance than his first half. I’m not sure why we do that apart from the allure of recency bias, but that’s what we do.
Morrison coming back to Tampa Bay will likely mean that Brad Miller, who moved from shortstop to first after Morrison’s late season injury, will go to second base to replace the departed Logan Forsythe.
Got that?
Hal Steinbrenner talked about Alex Rodriguez yesterday. He said that A-Rod will be in uniform at Yankees spring training as a guest instructor and he praised A-Rod for working with young players like Gleyber Torres.
As for any role with the Yankees beyond that, Hal said that it appears that A-Rod is invested in broadcasting now, which seems right. He added, however, that “he’s always welcome in the Bronx, he knows that, in whatever role he wants.” Whatever role short of starting third baseman or DH, but it was a generous comment all the same.
There’s a lot going on in the world right now that, if you had told me a few years ago that it’d be occurring, I would’ve said you were crazy. A very strong entry on that list is “Alex Rodriguez being welcomed by the Yankees with open arms after his playing career was over.”