The Twins DFA’d Byung Ho Park

This was not expected: the Minnesota Twins have designated DH Byung Ho Park for assignment. They did so in order to clear a roster spot for reliever Matt Belisle.

Park had an awful first year with the Twins, hitting .191/.275/.409 in 62 games and getting hit with some injuries. He’s signed to a four-year, $12 million deal. That salary is not astronomical, but even $3 million a year is too much to ask for a guy who has not demonstrated the ability to hit big league pitching yet, so he’ll likely clear waivers and either be released or accept a minor league assignment.

As for the Twins’ DH situation: it’ll probably be Kennys Vargas most of the time, with Joe Mauer getting spelled there on occasion. Of course there was talk earlier this week of the Twins possibly signing Justin Morneau, so he could fit in as well.

