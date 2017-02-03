Steinbrenner on A-Rod: “He’s always welcome in the Bronx”

Hal Steinbrenner talked about Alex Rodriguez yesterday. He said that A-Rod will be in uniform at Yankees spring training as a guest instructor and he praised A-Rod for working with young players like Gleyber Torres.

As for any role with the Yankees beyond that, Hal said that it appears that A-Rod is invested in broadcasting now, which seems right. He added, however, that “he’s always welcome in the Bronx, he knows that, in whatever role he wants.” Whatever role short of starting third baseman or DH, but it was a generous comment all the same.

There’s a lot going on in the world right now that, if you had told me a few years ago that it’d be occurring, I would’ve said you were crazy. A very strong entry on that list is “Alex Rodriguez being welcomed by the Yankees with open arms after his playing career was over.”

