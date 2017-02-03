TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 04: Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred reacts during a press conference prior to the American League Wild Card game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre on October 4, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Rob Manfred still wants to improve pace of play

By Ashley VarelaFeb 3, 2017, 8:14 PM EST

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has his eye on the pitch clock again. During the Owners Meetings on Friday, Manfred talked at length about his desire to improve the pace of play, citing the need for an “ongoing effort” to shorten games in order to make them more appealing to fans.

Per MLB.com’s Paul Hagen, that could mean the resurfacing of the pitch clock, which limits pitchers to a 20-second delivery window. It’s a method that has only been experimented with in the minor leagues so far, shortening games by as many as 16 minutes. Despite its effectiveness, there have been many arguments against implementing the pitch clock on a big league-level. It has the potential to be overly distracting, both to players and to crowds. Some players think it could rush the hitter or negatively affect a pitcher’s arm, while others think it affords pitchers an excessive amount of time to deliver a pitch. Still others, both players and fans, don’t see anything wrong with a more leisurely pace of play — even the kind that breeds four-hour, 32-minute NLDS-clinching marathons.

Nothing looks close to being agreed upon at this point, though discussions between the owners and players’ association are ongoing. Manfred suggested that there may be multiple approaches to the issue, which is one he feels that “players, owner, umpires — everyone who is invested in this game” should be concerned with. Whether or not he receives the kind of collaboration and compromise he’s seeking remains to be seen.

Rays sign Rickie Weeks to minor league deal

By Ashley VarelaFeb 3, 2017, 6:12 PM EST

The Rays have agreed to a minor league contract with infielder/outfielder Rickie Weeks, per a team announcement on Friday. The deal includes an invitation to spring training.

Weeks, 34, finished a one-year cycle with the Diamondbacks in 2016. He slashed .239/.327/.450 with nine home runs and a .777 OPS through 205 PA, just enough to push his value to 0.1 fWAR on the year. When he wasn’t pinch-hitting lefties to the tune of .284/.368/.642, he came off the bench for a handful of starts in the outfield corners, where he’s been positioned during the two seasons following his departure from Milwaukee.

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the acquisition of both Weeks and fellow infielder/outfielder Logan Morrison doesn’t rule out additional signings before the start of the season. The Rays are rumored to be looking for a platoon partner for Morrison at second base, and while Weeks fits the bill, he hasn’t played the infield since his last season with the Brewers in 2014.

Reliever Fernando Salas signs with the Mets

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 3, 2017, 3:31 PM EST

Ken Rosenthal reports that the Mets have signed free agent reliever Fernando Salas to a one-year deal.

Salas, 31, posted a 2.08 ERA and 19/0 K/BB ratio over 17.1 innings with the Mets in 2016 after coming over in a trade from the Angels at the deadline. For his career he has a 3.64 ERA and K/BB ratio of 385/114 in 388.1 innings over seven seasons.