Report: Mets to sign left-hander Jerry Blevins

Free agent left-handed reliever Jerry Blevins picked up a contract with the Mets on Friday night, per FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman and the New York Post’s Ken Davidoff. The deal is for one year, $6 million with a club option for the 2018 season. Contract details have yet to be confirmed by the team.
Blevins rebounded nicely in 2016 after sustaining a season-ending forearm fracture during his first run with the Mets in 2015. The 33-year-old turned in a 2.79 ERA, 3.2 BB/9 and career-best 11.1 SO/9 over 42 innings with the club. He is expected to help bolster the bullpen in the absence of fellow reliever Jeurys Familia, who is likely to serve a 30-game suspension in 2017 following charges of domestic violence.
Per Heyman, the deal is still pending a physical.
Per Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle, the Astros avoided arbitration with right-handed reliever Will Harris on a two-year, $5 million deal. The contract figure breaks down to a $2.2 million salary for the 2017 season and $2.8 million in 2018. It also includes a club option for 2019, though Kaplan points out that Harris was already under club control through 2019 and will be eligible for a final round of arbitration if the Astros decline his option.
Prior to settling, the two sides were $350,000 apart in arbitration figures. Harris filed at $2.3 million, which was met with $1.95 million from the Astros. The multi-year deal spares both sides an arbitration hearing later this month.
Harris, 32, rounded out his second year with Houston in 2016. He earned his first career All-Star nomination and pitched through 64 innings with a 2.25 ERA, 2.1 BB/9 and 9.7 SO/9, putting up a total 1.8 fWAR for the club.
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has his eye on the pitch clock again. During the Owners Meetings on Friday, Manfred talked at length about his desire to improve the pace of play, citing the need for an “ongoing effort” to shorten games in order to make them more appealing to fans.
Per MLB.com’s Paul Hagen, that could mean the resurfacing of the pitch clock, which limits pitchers to a 20-second delivery window. It’s a method that has only been experimented with in the minor leagues so far, shortening games by as many as 16 minutes. Despite its effectiveness, there have been many arguments against implementing the pitch clock on a big league-level. It has the potential to be overly distracting, both to players and to crowds. Some players think it could rush the hitter or negatively affect a pitcher’s arm, while others think it affords pitchers an excessive amount of time to deliver a pitch. Still others, both players and fans, don’t see anything wrong with a more leisurely pace of play — even the kind that breeds four-hour, 32-minute NLDS-clinching marathons.
Nothing looks close to being agreed upon at this point, though discussions between the owners and players’ association are ongoing. Manfred suggested that there may be multiple approaches to the issue, which is one he feels that “players, owner, umpires — everyone who is invested in this game” should be concerned with. Whether or not he receives the kind of collaboration and compromise he’s seeking remains to be seen.