Report: Dodgers likely to sign Sergio Romo

The Dodgers appear to be closing in on a deal with free agent right-handed reliever Sergio Romo, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi. While initial reports had Romo inking a deal with the team on Friday, FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman says that a contract agreement isn’t in place just yet, as a mystery team is still trying to up their bid for the reliever.

Romo, 33, is coming off of a nine-year career with the Giants. He turned out decent numbers in 2016, putting up a 2.64 ERA, 2.1 BB/9 and 9.7 SO/9, but pitched just 30 2/3 innings after landing on the 60-day disabled list with a forearm injury in April.

While Romo frequently occupied the closer’s spot during his near-decade in San Francisco, he is expected to revert to a setup role for closer Kenley Jansen should he take a deal in Los Angeles. As for the mystery team, Heyman thinks it could be the Nationals, though the Jays, Mets and Rays also received honorable mention. With the flurry of bullpen signings the Mets completed on Friday, however, it seems unlikely that they’d still be in play for the veteran right-hander.

Whatever the case may be, it seems unlikely that a decision will be announced until Romo completes his run in the Caribbean Series. Per Heyman:

still likely SoCal native Romo will pick dodgers, but mystery team recently raised bid. meanwhile, SR pitching for Mexico — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 4, 2017

Romo twist: Dodgers appear likely, but 2nd team is still bidding. Sergio headed to Caribbean series so answer may wait — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 4, 2017

