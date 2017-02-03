Report: Dodgers likely to sign Sergio Romo

The Dodgers appear to be closing in on a deal with free agent right-handed reliever Sergio Romo, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi. While initial reports had Romo inking a deal with the team on Friday, FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman says that a contract agreement isn’t in place just yet, as a mystery team is still trying to up their bid for the reliever.
Romo, 33, is coming off of a nine-year career with the Giants. He turned out decent numbers in 2016, putting up a 2.64 ERA, 2.1 BB/9 and 9.7 SO/9, but pitched just 30 2/3 innings after landing on the 60-day disabled list with a forearm injury in April.
While Romo frequently occupied the closer’s spot during his near-decade in San Francisco, he is expected to revert to a setup role for closer Kenley Jansen should he take a deal in Los Angeles. As for the mystery team, Heyman thinks it could be the Nationals, though the Jays, Mets and Rays also received honorable mention. With the flurry of bullpen signings the Mets completed on Friday, however, it seems unlikely that they’d still be in play for the veteran right-hander.
Whatever the case may be, it seems unlikely that a decision will be announced until Romo completes his run in the Caribbean Series. Per Heyman:
Free agent left-handed reliever Jerry Blevins picked up a contract with the Mets on Friday night, per FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman and the New York Post’s Ken Davidoff. The deal is for one year, $6 million with a club option for the 2018 season. Contract details have yet to be confirmed by the team.
Blevins rebounded nicely in 2016 after sustaining a season-ending forearm fracture during his first run with the Mets in 2015. The 33-year-old turned in a 2.79 ERA, 3.2 BB/9 and career-best 11.1 SO/9 over 42 innings with the club. He is expected to help bolster the bullpen in the absence of fellow reliever Jeurys Familia, who is likely to serve a 30-game suspension in 2017 following charges of domestic violence.
Per Heyman, the deal is still pending a physical.
Per Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle, the Astros avoided arbitration with right-handed reliever Will Harris on a two-year, $5 million deal. The contract figure breaks down to a $2.2 million salary for the 2017 season and $2.8 million in 2018. It also includes a club option for 2019, though Kaplan points out that Harris was already under club control through 2019 and will be eligible for a final round of arbitration if the Astros decline his option.
Prior to settling, the two sides were $350,000 apart in arbitration figures. Harris filed at $2.3 million, which was met with $1.95 million from the Astros. The multi-year deal spares both sides an arbitration hearing later this month.
Harris, 32, rounded out his second year with Houston in 2016. He earned his first career All-Star nomination and pitched through 64 innings with a 2.25 ERA, 2.1 BB/9 and 9.7 SO/9, putting up a total 1.8 fWAR for the club.