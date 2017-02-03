Rays sign Rickie Weeks to minor league deal

The Rays have agreed to a minor league contract with infielder/outfielder Rickie Weeks, per a team announcement on Friday. The deal includes an invitation to spring training.

Weeks, 34, finished a one-year cycle with the Diamondbacks in 2016. He slashed .239/.327/.450 with nine home runs and a .777 OPS through 205 PA, just enough to push his value to 0.1 fWAR on the year. When he wasn’t pinch-hitting lefties to the tune of .284/.368/.642, he came off the bench for a handful of starts in the outfield corners, where he’s been positioned during the two seasons following his departure from Milwaukee.

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the acquisition of both Weeks and fellow infielder/outfielder Logan Morrison doesn’t rule out additional signings before the start of the season. The Rays are rumored to be looking for a platoon partner for Morrison at second base, and while Weeks fits the bill, he hasn’t played the infield since his last season with the Brewers in 2014.

Follow @wcoastfangirl