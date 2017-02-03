Rays sign Rickie Weeks to minor league deal

The Rays have agreed to a minor league contract with infielder/outfielder Rickie Weeks, per a team announcement on Friday. The deal includes an invitation to spring training.
Weeks, 34, finished a one-year cycle with the Diamondbacks in 2016. He slashed .239/.327/.450 with nine home runs and a .777 OPS through 205 PA, just enough to push his value to 0.1 fWAR on the year. When he wasn’t pinch-hitting lefties to the tune of .284/.368/.642, he came off the bench for a handful of starts in the outfield corners, where he’s been positioned during the two seasons following his departure from Milwaukee.
Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the acquisition of both Weeks and fellow infielder/outfielder Logan Morrison doesn’t rule out additional signings before the start of the season. The Rays are rumored to be looking for a platoon partner for Morrison at second base, and while Weeks fits the bill, he hasn’t played the infield since his last season with the Brewers in 2014.
Ken Rosenthal reports that the Mets have signed free agent reliever Fernando Salas to a one-year deal.
Salas, 31, posted a 2.08 ERA and 19/0 K/BB ratio over 17.1 innings with the Mets in 2016 after coming over in a trade from the Angels at the deadline. For his career he has a 3.64 ERA and K/BB ratio of 385/114 in 388.1 innings over seven seasons.
The Rays have been rumored to be interested in a corner bat. Possibly Mike Napoli. Today they apparently closed that line of inquiry and speculation off as they have re-signed free agent first baseman Logan Morrison. It’s a one year, $2.5 million deal.
Morrison hit .238/.319/.414 with 14 homers and 43 RBI last year. He was way stronger in the second half of the season, however, so the line may not really represent the kind of hitter the Rays will be getting for 2017. Or maybe it does. I don’t know. We always tend to believe that a guy’s second half is a better indicator of future performance than his first half. I’m not sure why we do that apart from the allure of recency bias, but that’s what we do.
Morrison coming back to Tampa Bay will likely mean that Brad Miller, who moved from shortstop to first after Morrison’s late season injury, will go to second base to replace the departed Logan Forsythe.
