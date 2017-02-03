Diamondbacks beat Shelby Miller in arbitration

Shelby Miller continues to take losses.

The Diamondbacks have won their arbitration hearing against starter Shelby Miller. Miller had filed at $5.1 million and the Dbacks filed at $4.7 million. Last season he made $4.35 million. For those of you who forgot, in arbitration there is no splitting the difference. The panel has to choose one proposal or the other.

Miller’s case came at a really bad time for him, as he’s coming off a nightmare season following his trade from Atlanta to Arizona. He posted a 6.15 ERA and a 3-12 record while watching his strikeout rate fall, his walk rate rise and his hits allowed rate break through the friggin’ ceiling. He even spent some time in the minors to get his head screwed on straight.

With the arbitration out of the way Miller can now reset for 2017. He certainly needs it.

