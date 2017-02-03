All of the spring training caps and jerseys revealed

Last week we got a look at the Yankees spring training cap with the pinstripes on the bill. Today Sportslogos.net has every team’s caps and jerseys.
There’s a lot to take in. The one that is getting all of the attention is the Mariners’ cap which looks pretty rad. Behold, the return of the trident-M!
That’s outstandingly strong. There are some other good looks as well.
A bad look: The Braves’ secondary spring training cap, which has a Tomahawk on it:
Even the Indians are wise enough to go with a Block-C for spring training. The Braves use of native American iconography is not quite as bad as Wahoo, but it’s regrettable, and using the Tomahawk puts one in mind of the Tomahawk Chop Braves fans do, and that’s a flat out racist display. I wish they’d just scrub all of it.
Anyway, if you’re into spring training gear, go check it all out.
Shelby Miller continues to take losses.
The Diamondbacks have won their arbitration hearing against starter Shelby Miller. Miller had filed at $5.1 million and the Dbacks filed at $4.7 million. Last season he made $4.35 million. For those of you who forgot, in arbitration there is no splitting the difference. The panel has to choose one proposal or the other.
Miller’s case came at a really bad time for him, as he’s coming off a nightmare season following his trade from Atlanta to Arizona. He posted a 6.15 ERA and a 3-12 record while watching his strikeout rate fall, his walk rate rise and his hits allowed rate break through the friggin’ ceiling. He even spent some time in the minors to get his head screwed on straight.
With the arbitration out of the way Miller can now reset for 2017. He certainly needs it.
Catcher Caleb Joseph lost his arbitration case with the Orioles on Thursday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports. He requested $1 million while the Orioles countered at $700,000. The arbitrator agreed with the Orioles’ figure. Historically, arbitrators have been more likely to side with teams over the players, so this result is not surprising.
Joseph, 30, hit .174/.216/.197 with three doubles in 141 plate appearances last season for the Orioles. He finished the season with zero RBI, becoming the first player to take at least 100 at-bats without driving in a run.
Though the Orioles let Matt Wieters leave for free agency, they brought in Welington Castillo, so Joseph again figures to contribute in a back-up role.