All of the spring training caps and jerseys revealed

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Last week we got a look at the Yankees spring training cap with the pinstripes on the bill. Today Sportslogos.net has every team’s caps and jerseys.

There’s a lot to take in. The one that is getting all of the attention is the Mariners’ cap which looks pretty rad. Behold, the return of the trident-M!

Seattle Mariners trying to break the Internet, bring back the 70s trident for their new Spring Training cap More -> https://t.co/5tHBZomI7N pic.twitter.com/v5FIGVtE9D — Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) February 3, 2017

That’s outstandingly strong. There are some other good looks as well.

A bad look: The Braves’ secondary spring training cap, which has a Tomahawk on it:

Even the Indians are wise enough to go with a Block-C for spring training. The Braves use of native American iconography is not quite as bad as Wahoo, but it’s regrettable, and using the Tomahawk puts one in mind of the Tomahawk Chop Braves fans do, and that’s a flat out racist display. I wish they’d just scrub all of it.

Anyway, if you’re into spring training gear, go check it all out.

Follow @craigcalcaterra