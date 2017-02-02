CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 27: Matt Belisle #18 of the Washington Nationals pitches in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on July 27, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Nationals defeated the Indians 4-1. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Twins sign Matt Belisle

By Bill BaerFeb 2, 2017, 7:14 PM EST

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Twins have signed reliever Matt Belisle to a one-year contract.

Belisle, 36, pitched well for the Nationals last season, finishing with a 1.76 ERA and a 32/7 K/BB ratio in 46 innings. His previous numbers from 2009-14 were a bit inflated since he pitched for the Rockies at Coors Field, but he’s been a quality reliever for a majority of the past decade.

Belisle gives the Twins some depth behind Glen Perkins and Brandon Kintzler at the back of the bullpen.

Report: Reds close to a deal with Desmond Jennings

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL - FEBRUARY 25: Desmond Jennings #8 of the Tampa Bay Rays poses for a photo during the Rays' photo day on February 25, 2016 at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)
Brian Blanco/Getty Images
By Bill BaerFeb 2, 2017, 6:18 PM EST

Chris Cotillo of SB Nation is reporting that the Reds are close to a deal with outfielder Desmond Jennings.

Jennings, 30, has played in a total of 93 games over the past two seasons due to leg injuries. Once a top prospect, Jennings hasn’t quite lived up to the hype despite a few productive seasons from 2012-14.

Jennings would be an adequate back-up who can pinch-hit and pinch-run as needed. Assuming the deal is of the minor league variety, it seems like a low-risk gamble for the Reds.

Hal Steinbrenner on Aroldis Chapman’s past: “Sooner or later, we forget, right?”

DENVER, CO - JUNE 15: Aroldis Chapman #54 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Colorado Rockies in the eighth inning at Coors Field on June 15, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. Colorado won 6-3.(Photo by Joe Mahoney/Getty Images)
Joe Mahoney/Getty Images
By Bill BaerFeb 2, 2017, 5:27 PM EST

At the quarterly owners’ meetings on Thursday, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner made a pointed defense of closer Aroldis Chapman, who was suspended for the first 30 games of the 2016 season following an October 2015 domestic violence incident during which he allegedly pushed and choked his girlfriend, then shot a gun eight times in his garage. She ran outside and hid in some bushes, then called 911.

Steinbrenner, Via Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports:

Quite frankly it was manageable the minute he got here last year,’’ Steinbrenner said at the quarterly owners’ meetings Thursday. “He was great. Look, he admitted he messed up. He paid the penalty. Sooner or later, we forget, right? That’s the way we’re supposed to be in life. He did everything right, and said everything right, when he was with us.’

Well, no, you don’t forget. Chapman was one of a handful of players — along with Hector Olivera, Jeurys Familia, and Jose Reyes — involved in domestic violence incidents recently and became the first player to be suspended by Major League Baseball under its new domestic violence policy. Chapman’s girlfriend did not cooperate with authorities, which is not uncommon behavior among domestic violence victims. Many fear that if their abusers are punished (fined, fired, etc.) they will retaliate against them. Victims often stay silent or change their stories in order to protect the abuser. However, Major League Baseball does not need a conviction in order to levy a punishment and, as a result, commissioner Rob Manfred levied a 30-game suspension on Chapman, attempting to make an example out of him.

The Yankees traded Chapman to the eventual World Series-winning Cubs mid-season, but brought the flame-throwing lefty back on a five-year, $86 million contract in December. As Nightengale writes, “When you can throw 105 MPH, it accelerates forgiveness.”

Steinbrenner insisted that Yankees fans “love [Chapman].” He said, “There are so few baseball players that I feel can really get fans to buy a ticket and bring their kids to their game, and he’s one of them.”

Not only does a 105 MPH fastball make a billionaire owner forgive Chapman, it makes the scores of Yankees fans across the country forgive him, too. While we can’t control whether or not other people forgive him, we can at least control whether or not he’s remembered as a miscreant.