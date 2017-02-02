The Indians sign reliever Boone Logan

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Ken Rosenthal reports that the Indians have reached a one-year deal with free agent reliever Boone Logan, making an already excellent bullpen even better.

Logan posted a 3.69 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and 57/20 K/BB ratio across 46.1 innings last season for the Rockies. No imagine him not pitching in Coors Field. As it was he held left-handed batters to line of .142/.222/.255.

Logan will join Cody Allen, Andrew Miller, Bryan Shaw, and Dan Otero in the Tribe’s bullpen. Not too shabby.

