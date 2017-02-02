The Indians sign reliever Boone Logan

Ken Rosenthal reports that the Indians have reached a one-year deal with free agent reliever Boone Logan, making an already excellent bullpen even better.
Logan posted a 3.69 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and 57/20 K/BB ratio across 46.1 innings last season for the Rockies. No imagine him not pitching in Coors Field. As it was he held left-handed batters to line of .142/.222/.255.
Logan will join Cody Allen, Andrew Miller, Bryan Shaw, and Dan Otero in the Tribe’s bullpen. Not too shabby.
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Twins have signed reliever Matt Belisle to a one-year contract.
Belisle, 36, pitched well for the Nationals last season, finishing with a 1.76 ERA and a 32/7 K/BB ratio in 46 innings. His previous numbers from 2009-14 were a bit inflated since he pitched for the Rockies at Coors Field, but he’s been a quality reliever for a majority of the past decade.
Belisle gives the Twins some depth behind Glen Perkins and Brandon Kintzler at the back of the bullpen.
Chris Cotillo of SB Nation is reporting that the Reds are close to a deal with outfielder Desmond Jennings.
Jennings, 30, has played in a total of 93 games over the past two seasons due to leg injuries. Once a top prospect, Jennings hasn’t quite lived up to the hype despite a few productive seasons from 2012-14.
Jennings would be an adequate back-up who can pinch-hit and pinch-run as needed. Assuming the deal is of the minor league variety, it seems like a low-risk gamble for the Reds.