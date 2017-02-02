DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 6: Relief pitcher Boone Logan #48 of the Colorado Rockies delivers to home plate during the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field on September 6, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. The Giants defeated the Rockies 3-2. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Getty Images

The Indians sign reliever Boone Logan

4 Comments
By Craig CalcaterraFeb 2, 2017, 3:49 PM EST

Ken Rosenthal reports that the Indians have reached a one-year deal with free agent reliever Boone Logan, making an already excellent bullpen even better.

Logan posted a 3.69 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and 57/20 K/BB ratio across 46.1 innings last season for the Rockies. No imagine him not pitching in Coors Field. As it was he held left-handed batters to line of .142/.222/.255.

Logan will join Cody Allen, Andrew Miller, Bryan Shaw, and Dan Otero in the Tribe’s bullpen. Not too shabby.

Twins sign Matt Belisle

CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 27: Matt Belisle #18 of the Washington Nationals pitches in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on July 27, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Nationals defeated the Indians 4-1. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Bill BaerFeb 2, 2017, 7:14 PM EST

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Twins have signed reliever Matt Belisle to a one-year contract.

Belisle, 36, pitched well for the Nationals last season, finishing with a 1.76 ERA and a 32/7 K/BB ratio in 46 innings. His previous numbers from 2009-14 were a bit inflated since he pitched for the Rockies at Coors Field, but he’s been a quality reliever for a majority of the past decade.

Belisle gives the Twins some depth behind Glen Perkins and Brandon Kintzler at the back of the bullpen.

Report: Reds close to a deal with Desmond Jennings

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL - FEBRUARY 25: Desmond Jennings #8 of the Tampa Bay Rays poses for a photo during the Rays' photo day on February 25, 2016 at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)
Brian Blanco/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Bill BaerFeb 2, 2017, 6:18 PM EST

Chris Cotillo of SB Nation is reporting that the Reds are close to a deal with outfielder Desmond Jennings.

Jennings, 30, has played in a total of 93 games over the past two seasons due to leg injuries. Once a top prospect, Jennings hasn’t quite lived up to the hype despite a few productive seasons from 2012-14.

Jennings would be an adequate back-up who can pinch-hit and pinch-run as needed. Assuming the deal is of the minor league variety, it seems like a low-risk gamble for the Reds.