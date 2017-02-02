Meet Yoenis Cespedes’ little brother Yoelkis

Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com has a story about Yoelkis Cespedes Maceo, the younger half-brother of Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes.

Yoelkis is only 19 and he’s a lot smaller than Yoenis, but many are saying he’s just as good if not better than his older half-brother. Currently he’s wowing them in Mexico as his Cuban team plays in a tournament of winter league champions. He’ll return to Cuba after that and, at the moment, says he has no plans to leave. Which is what a Cuban player who planned to leave would say just as readily as one who truly didn’t, but that’s another story altogether.

Given the changes in rules with respect to political asylum for Cubans coming to American, where Cuban players can play professionally or not and the salary cap now imposed on international free agents, Yoelkis Cespedes’ professional career will take a different path than did Yoenis’ and will likely bring him less money. But if his talent is on par with his brother’s, we will be seeing him at some point in the future.

