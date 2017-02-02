Students march carrying Cuban flags during a march against terrorism in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2014. Youths marched today through downtown Havana in protest against the United States policy towards the island nation and demanding the that U.S. free three Cuban agents imprisoned there. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Meet Yoenis Cespedes’ little brother Yoelkis

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 2, 2017, 11:03 AM EST

Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com has a story about Yoelkis Cespedes Maceo, the younger half-brother of Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes.

Yoelkis is only 19 and he’s a lot smaller than Yoenis, but many are saying he’s just as good if not better than his older half-brother. Currently he’s wowing them in Mexico as his Cuban team plays in a tournament of winter league champions. He’ll return to Cuba after that and, at the moment, says he has no plans to leave. Which is what a Cuban player who planned to leave would say just as readily as one who truly didn’t, but that’s another story altogether.

Given the changes in rules with respect to political asylum for Cubans coming to American, where Cuban players can play professionally or not and the salary cap now imposed on international free agents, Yoelkis Cespedes’ professional career will take a different path than did Yoenis’ and will likely bring him less money. But if his talent is on par with his brother’s, we will be seeing him at some point in the future.

Twins sign Matt Belisle

CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 27: Matt Belisle #18 of the Washington Nationals pitches in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on July 27, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Nationals defeated the Indians 4-1. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
By Bill BaerFeb 2, 2017, 7:14 PM EST

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Twins have signed reliever Matt Belisle to a one-year contract.

Belisle, 36, pitched well for the Nationals last season, finishing with a 1.76 ERA and a 32/7 K/BB ratio in 46 innings. His previous numbers from 2009-14 were a bit inflated since he pitched for the Rockies at Coors Field, but he’s been a quality reliever for a majority of the past decade.

Belisle gives the Twins some depth behind Glen Perkins and Brandon Kintzler at the back of the bullpen.

Report: Reds close to a deal with Desmond Jennings

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL - FEBRUARY 25: Desmond Jennings #8 of the Tampa Bay Rays poses for a photo during the Rays' photo day on February 25, 2016 at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)
By Bill BaerFeb 2, 2017, 6:18 PM EST

Chris Cotillo of SB Nation is reporting that the Reds are close to a deal with outfielder Desmond Jennings.

Jennings, 30, has played in a total of 93 games over the past two seasons due to leg injuries. Once a top prospect, Jennings hasn’t quite lived up to the hype despite a few productive seasons from 2012-14.

Jennings would be an adequate back-up who can pinch-hit and pinch-run as needed. Assuming the deal is of the minor league variety, it seems like a low-risk gamble for the Reds.