Major League Baseball refutes the claim that the Familias have not cooperated

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 2, 2017, 4:10 PM EST

Yesterday Bob Klapisch wrote a column passing along a claim from a source, characterized as “Major League officials” and “one higher-up,” that Mets reliever Jeurys Familia and his wife were not cooperating with Major League Baseball’s investigation into the domestic violence incident which led to his arrest last October.

Major League Baseball has refuted that claim, releasing the following statement to the New York Daily News:

“Mr. Familia and his spouse have fully cooperated with our investigation. Any media reports to the contrary are inaccurate.”

As we said yesterday, any leaking about what may or may not be going in with the investigation is inappropriate. Leaking that casts the victim of an incident of domestic violence in a bad light is even worse. It’s good to hear the league, on the record, refuting that the accuracy of such a claim.

 

 

Twins sign Matt Belisle

CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 27: Matt Belisle #18 of the Washington Nationals pitches in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on July 27, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Nationals defeated the Indians 4-1. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Bill BaerFeb 2, 2017, 7:14 PM EST

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Twins have signed reliever Matt Belisle to a one-year contract.

Belisle, 36, pitched well for the Nationals last season, finishing with a 1.76 ERA and a 32/7 K/BB ratio in 46 innings. His previous numbers from 2009-14 were a bit inflated since he pitched for the Rockies at Coors Field, but he’s been a quality reliever for a majority of the past decade.

Belisle gives the Twins some depth behind Glen Perkins and Brandon Kintzler at the back of the bullpen.

Report: Reds close to a deal with Desmond Jennings

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL - FEBRUARY 25: Desmond Jennings #8 of the Tampa Bay Rays poses for a photo during the Rays' photo day on February 25, 2016 at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)
Brian Blanco/Getty Images
By Bill BaerFeb 2, 2017, 6:18 PM EST

Chris Cotillo of SB Nation is reporting that the Reds are close to a deal with outfielder Desmond Jennings.

Jennings, 30, has played in a total of 93 games over the past two seasons due to leg injuries. Once a top prospect, Jennings hasn’t quite lived up to the hype despite a few productive seasons from 2012-14.

Jennings would be an adequate back-up who can pinch-hit and pinch-run as needed. Assuming the deal is of the minor league variety, it seems like a low-risk gamble for the Reds.