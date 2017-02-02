Major League Baseball refutes the claim that the Familias have not cooperated

Yesterday Bob Klapisch wrote a column passing along a claim from a source, characterized as “Major League officials” and “one higher-up,” that Mets reliever Jeurys Familia and his wife were not cooperating with Major League Baseball’s investigation into the domestic violence incident which led to his arrest last October.

Major League Baseball has refuted that claim, releasing the following statement to the New York Daily News:

“Mr. Familia and his spouse have fully cooperated with our investigation. Any media reports to the contrary are inaccurate.”

As we said yesterday, any leaking about what may or may not be going in with the investigation is inappropriate. Leaking that casts the victim of an incident of domestic violence in a bad light is even worse. It’s good to hear the league, on the record, refuting that the accuracy of such a claim.

