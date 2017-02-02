Former Met Anthony Young has an inoperable brain tumor

Some unfortunate news for an ex-big leaguer. Anthony Young, who pitched for the Mets, Cubs and Astros from 1991 through 1996, has an inoperable brain tumor. It is not clear if the tumor is malignant. The Mets said the other day that Young is undergoing treatment and is doing well, but there aren’t really any further details.
While Young’s MLB career was not illustrious, it was memorable. Young made headlines when he dropped 27 straight decisions as both a starter and a reliever with the Mets from 1992-93. He was not a bad pitcher, though. Just profoundly unlucky and cursed with terrible run support. Between 1992 and 1994 he was stuck with 27 no-decisions. For his career he had an ERA of 3.89 which amounted to an ERA+ of exactly 100, which is league average.
Best wishes to Young as he contends with this unfortunate diagnosis.
(h/t to reader sawxalicious, who gave me the heads up in a comment)
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Twins have signed reliever Matt Belisle to a one-year contract.
Belisle, 36, pitched well for the Nationals last season, finishing with a 1.76 ERA and a 32/7 K/BB ratio in 46 innings. His previous numbers from 2009-14 were a bit inflated since he pitched for the Rockies at Coors Field, but he’s been a quality reliever for a majority of the past decade.
Belisle gives the Twins some depth behind Glen Perkins and Brandon Kintzler at the back of the bullpen.
Chris Cotillo of SB Nation is reporting that the Reds are close to a deal with outfielder Desmond Jennings.
Jennings, 30, has played in a total of 93 games over the past two seasons due to leg injuries. Once a top prospect, Jennings hasn’t quite lived up to the hype despite a few productive seasons from 2012-14.
Jennings would be an adequate back-up who can pinch-hit and pinch-run as needed. Assuming the deal is of the minor league variety, it seems like a low-risk gamble for the Reds.