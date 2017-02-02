Former Met Anthony Young has an inoperable brain tumor

Some unfortunate news for an ex-big leaguer. Anthony Young, who pitched for the Mets, Cubs and Astros from 1991 through 1996, has an inoperable brain tumor. It is not clear if the tumor is malignant. The Mets said the other day that Young is undergoing treatment and is doing well, but there aren’t really any further details.

While Young’s MLB career was not illustrious, it was memorable. Young made headlines when he dropped 27 straight decisions as both a starter and a reliever with the Mets from 1992-93. He was not a bad pitcher, though. Just profoundly unlucky and cursed with terrible run support. Between 1992 and 1994 he was stuck with 27 no-decisions. For his career he had an ERA of 3.89 which amounted to an ERA+ of exactly 100, which is league average.

Best wishes to Young as he contends with this unfortunate diagnosis.

(h/t to reader sawxalicious, who gave me the heads up in a comment)

