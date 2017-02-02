Caleb Joseph loses arbitration case with the Orioles

Catcher Caleb Joseph lost his arbitration case with the Orioles on Thursday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports. He requested $1 million while the Orioles countered at $700,000. The arbitrator agreed with the Orioles’ figure. Historically, arbitrators have been more likely to side with teams over the players, so this result is not surprising.
Joseph, 30, hit .174/.216/.197 with three doubles in 141 plate appearances last season for the Orioles. He finished the season with zero RBI, becoming the first player to take at least 100 at-bats without driving in a run.
Though the Orioles let Matt Wieters leave for free agency, they brought in Welington Castillo, so Joseph again figures to contribute in a back-up role.
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Twins have signed reliever Matt Belisle to a one-year contract.
Belisle, 36, pitched well for the Nationals last season, finishing with a 1.76 ERA and a 32/7 K/BB ratio in 46 innings. His previous numbers from 2009-14 were a bit inflated since he pitched for the Rockies at Coors Field, but he’s been a quality reliever for a majority of the past decade.
Belisle gives the Twins some depth behind Glen Perkins and Brandon Kintzler at the back of the bullpen.
Chris Cotillo of SB Nation is reporting that the Reds are close to a deal with outfielder Desmond Jennings.
Jennings, 30, has played in a total of 93 games over the past two seasons due to leg injuries. Once a top prospect, Jennings hasn’t quite lived up to the hype despite a few productive seasons from 2012-14.
Jennings would be an adequate back-up who can pinch-hit and pinch-run as needed. Assuming the deal is of the minor league variety, it seems like a low-risk gamble for the Reds.