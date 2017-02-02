WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 1: Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch looks on as Senate Judiciary chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) speaks to reporters before their meeting on Capitol Hill, February 1, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump has nominated Judge Gorsuch to the Supreme Court to fill the seat that had left vacant with the death of Associate Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Brian Cashman went to prep school with Trump’s Supreme Court nominee

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 2, 2017, 9:13 AM EST

Stop. Before you say anything, yes, it’s a slow news day. I don’t care. I’ve had have a long fascination with the intersection of baseball and judges, primarily based on the fact that my very first law school professor used Major League Baseball’s official rules as a means of introducing us to the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure.

Anyway:

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was the most famous Georgetown Prep Class of ’85 alum for three decades … until this week. Classmate Neil Gorsuch, President Trump’s nomination for the vacant Supreme Court seat, trumps (pun intended!) a successful baseball exec … even one who has led the country’s most successful sports franchise to four World Series championships.

Cashman was hired as a Yankees intern in 1986 and became the general manager in 1998. Supreme Court justices hold their position for life, and Gorsuch is now 49. It’ll be interesting to see who, in the end, has their sweet gig for a longer period of time. And it will be a close contest, I presume, between which one catches more hell from the press. Just an occupational hazard for a Yankees GM and a Supreme Court justice.

 

Twins sign Matt Belisle

By Bill BaerFeb 2, 2017, 7:14 PM EST

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Twins have signed reliever Matt Belisle to a one-year contract.

Belisle, 36, pitched well for the Nationals last season, finishing with a 1.76 ERA and a 32/7 K/BB ratio in 46 innings. His previous numbers from 2009-14 were a bit inflated since he pitched for the Rockies at Coors Field, but he’s been a quality reliever for a majority of the past decade.

Belisle gives the Twins some depth behind Glen Perkins and Brandon Kintzler at the back of the bullpen.

Report: Reds close to a deal with Desmond Jennings

By Bill BaerFeb 2, 2017, 6:18 PM EST

Chris Cotillo of SB Nation is reporting that the Reds are close to a deal with outfielder Desmond Jennings.

Jennings, 30, has played in a total of 93 games over the past two seasons due to leg injuries. Once a top prospect, Jennings hasn’t quite lived up to the hype despite a few productive seasons from 2012-14.

Jennings would be an adequate back-up who can pinch-hit and pinch-run as needed. Assuming the deal is of the minor league variety, it seems like a low-risk gamble for the Reds.