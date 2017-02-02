Brian Cashman went to prep school with Trump’s Supreme Court nominee

Stop. Before you say anything, yes, it’s a slow news day. I don’t care. I’ve had have a long fascination with the intersection of baseball and judges, primarily based on the fact that my very first law school professor used Major League Baseball’s official rules as a means of introducing us to the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure.

Anyway:

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was the most famous Georgetown Prep Class of ’85 alum for three decades … until this week. Classmate Neil Gorsuch, President Trump’s nomination for the vacant Supreme Court seat, trumps (pun intended!) a successful baseball exec … even one who has led the country’s most successful sports franchise to four World Series championships.

Cashman was hired as a Yankees intern in 1986 and became the general manager in 1998. Supreme Court justices hold their position for life, and Gorsuch is now 49. It’ll be interesting to see who, in the end, has their sweet gig for a longer period of time. And it will be a close contest, I presume, between which one catches more hell from the press. Just an occupational hazard for a Yankees GM and a Supreme Court justice.

