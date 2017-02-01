The Indians sign Wily Mo Pena to a minor league deal

The Cleveland Indians have signed Wily Mo Pena to a minor league deal. Yes, that Wily Mo Pena. As if there could be another.
Pena did not play pro ball at all — anywhere — in 2016. In 2015 he played for the Rakuten Golden Eagles in Japan, hitting .268/.396/.448 with 17 home runs in 125 games. He played for the Orix Buffaloes the year before that and the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks in 2013 and 2012. He hit well at those stops when he was healthy. His last work in the United States: 2011, when he split time between the Diamondbacks and Mariners to underwhelming effect.
The odds of Pena making the Indians are super long. Indeed, this is a minor league deal without an invite to big league camp, meaning that he’s unlikely to even see garbage time in major league spring training games absent some injuries or absent him really, really impressing someone in workouts. Pena is 35 too, so even with some decent success in Japan, it’s possible that he simply isn’t good enough to make a team anymore.
Still, for a few brief moments several years ago, Pena turned some heads with his prodigious power and the suggestion that, if a couple of things fell in the right direction, he could be a good big leaguer one day. It never happened, but a lot of us have a hard time letting go of that sort of thing, so we perk up a bit when we hear of signings like this.
Free agent slugger Chris Carter, who led the National League with 41 home runs last season, could take his services overseas according to his agent (and former Diamondbacks GM) Dave Stewart, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports. “I think at some point we have to make it a serious consideration. It’s getting late there, too. Those teams are filling their spaces, too,” Stewart said.
Along with the 41 dingers, Carter knocked in 94 runs and hit .222/.321/.499 over 644 plate appearances. The negatives are obvious: Carter strikes out a lot, having led the league with 206 punch-outs in 2016. He also doesn’t play a premium position, nor does he play even adequate defense when he is on the field, limiting him ideally to a DH role. As a result, Carter was only with 0.9 Wins Above Replacement last season according to Baseball Reference, despite the prodigious power.
According to Stewart, Japanese teams showed interest in Carter last year before he signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Brewers. The Brewers chose to non-tender Carter in early December rather than pay him a projected $8 million for the 2017 season.
ESPN’s Buster Olney reports that the Blue Jays have inked reliever J.P. Howell to a one-year deal, pending a physical. Financial details have yet to be revealed.
Howell, 33, had a mediocre 2016 campaign with the Dodgers, finishing with a 4.09 ERA and a 44/15 K/BB ratio over 50 2/3 innings. However, the lefty put up a 1.43 ERA in 2015, a 2.39 ERA in ’14, and 2.03 in ’13, so it’s reasonable to think he could return to that level of pitching. Howell showed a reverse platoon split in 2016 — meaning lefties hit him better than righties — but has historically dominated left-handed hitters. Howell is also quite good at inducing ground balls. Since 2013, Howell’s 58.5 percent ground ball rate is 13th best among relievers (min. 150 innings).
Howell gives the Jays a second lefty in the bullpen along with Aaron Loup.