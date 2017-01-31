The Rays and Rangers are discussing a Jurickson Profar trade

File this under “eh, may not happen, but it’s interesting.”
Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports that the Rays have “checked in” with the Rangers regarding a possible trade for Jurickson Profar.
The Rays need a second baseman now that Logan Forsythe has been traded. Their most obvious move is to move Brad Miller to second base and replace him with one of the several passable but unexciting first base options left on the market. They could nab Profar, however, who is most suited to second. Meanwhile, the Rangers have been rumored to be close to signing Mike Napoli for some time to cover their 1B job, which Profar is currently slated to share in a platoon while subbing elsewhere around the diamond. Napoli in Texas and Profar in Tampa Bay makes a lot of sense.
No matter what happens, it’d be interesting to see Profar get a whole season in the bigs at a set position. The once top prospect missed the entire 2014 and 2015 seasons with shoulder injuries, but came back in the middle of 2016 and hit quite well for the Rangers for two months before falling off late in the year. Was it fatigue or was he merely exposed as a not-so-great hitter? Someone is going to find out this year. It’ll be interesting to see who takes the gamble.
This post brought to you by the “Society for Those Who Were Sorta Fixated on Profar for a Couple of Years and Who Have a Hard Time Letting Prospects Go.”
Yesterday, as you know, the Cardinals were fined $2 million and were ordered to surrender two draft picks as punishment for the acts of Chris Correa, their former scouting director, who hacked into the Houston Astros scouting and analytics database. Correa is serving 46 months in prison for his crime.
This morning Correa released a statement sharply criticizing Major League Baseball and Commissioner Rob Manfred for their findings and order issued yesterday. His statement:
Correa continues to maintain — as he did in court — that he hacked into the Astros system to see what they had hacked from the Cardinals. The judge was not impressed at all with this line of argument and shut Correa down when he tried to offer it as an excuse.
I don’t know if Manfred looked into Correa’s claim that the Astros likewise did wrong, but after more than three years one would have assumed that, had there been unauthorized access in both directions, we would’ve heard about it from someone other than Chris Correa. Either way, I can’t imagine the judge is going to be too impressed with this statement from Correa. And I am certain Major League Baseball will not be moved.
It just so happens that your friend here is only MOSTLY dead. There’s a big difference between mostly dead and all dead. Mostly dead is slightly alive:
Arroyo turns 40 next month and has made just two starts in the minors over the last two seasons because of elbow and shoulder injuries. He has some supporters with the Reds, however, for whom he pitched from 2006 through 2013.
The odds of him making the team seem long, and if he doesn’t make the Cincinnati Reds, well, there’s only one thing you can do: go through his clothes and look for loose change.