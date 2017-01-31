The Nationals sign Joe Nathan and Matt Albers

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Tampa Bay Rays will be moving their spring training workouts back an hour, starting at 10:30 AM instead of 9:30 AM. The reason: sleep studies which, presumably, show that players are at their best a bit later in the morning.

Before you scoff at the idea of 9:30 being too early, known that that is merely the time when players are in uniform and assembled on the grass for workouts. They report to the clubhouse way, way earlier than that. Many of them work with the training staff to deal with injuries and things. Others have personal workouts scheduled then. Many hit the batting cages independently during this time. There are meetings too, and media availabilities and all manner of other responsibilities. Most players are at the park before you’re at work in the morning.

The players aren’t the only ones who may benefit from this. The press will love it. Baseball beat writers tend to be night owls, as they spend most of the year working from between 4pm and midnight covering games. In the spring they have to force themselves into early schedules for a month and a half and then snap back to normalcy. Based on what I’ve seen on Twitter so far this morning, each and every one of them is gonna start lobbying the team they cover to push their workouts back too.

Follow @craigcalcaterra