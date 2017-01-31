The Nationals sign Joe Nathan and Matt Albers

The Washington Nationals have announced minor-league deals with relief pitchers Joe Nathan and Matt Albers.
Nathan, who just turned 42, pitched ten games last year, totaling only six and a third innings, between the Giants and the Cubs. He missed the entire 2015 season except for one third of an inning on Opening Day. I suppose it’s possible he still has something left in the tank but I’d say his chances of making the roster are long.
Albers pitched in 58 games for the White Sox last year, buy boy howdy did he struggle. He posted a 6.31 ERA and an unsightly 1.675 WHIP and an unacceptable strikeout to walk ratio of 1.58. He pitched wonderfully in 30 games in 2015 however, and relievers are weird and unpredictable, so maybe he has a bounceback in him.
Here’s a blast from he past: Jeff Passan of Yahoo reports that the Colorado Rockies have signed free agent outfielder Domonic Brown to a minor league deal.
Brown, for years a top Phillies prospect, is 29 now. In parts of six major league seasons he hit .246/.305/.405 with 54 homers. He actually made the All-Star team in 2013, in the course of a 27-homer 83 RBI season, but outside of that year he was never really able to put it together and was never a favorite of the big league coaching staff. The Blue Jays signed him last season and he spent the entire year at Triple-A, where he put up a disappointing line of .239/.303/.336 with only seven homers.
Odds are against Brown making the Rockies — their outfield is fairly set — but he has a chance at a job for 2017 at least.
Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Tampa Bay Rays will be moving their spring training workouts back an hour, starting at 10:30 AM instead of 9:30 AM. The reason: sleep studies which, presumably, show that players are at their best a bit later in the morning.
Before you scoff at the idea of 9:30 being too early, known that that is merely the time when players are in uniform and assembled on the grass for workouts. They report to the clubhouse way, way earlier than that. Many of them work with the training staff to deal with injuries and things. Others have personal workouts scheduled then. Many hit the batting cages independently during this time. There are meetings too, and media availabilities and all manner of other responsibilities. Most players are at the park before you’re at work in the morning.
The players aren’t the only ones who may benefit from this. The press will love it. Baseball beat writers tend to be night owls, as they spend most of the year working from between 4pm and midnight covering games. In the spring they have to force themselves into early schedules for a month and a half and then snap back to normalcy. Based on what I’ve seen on Twitter so far this morning, each and every one of them is gonna start lobbying the team they cover to push their workouts back too.