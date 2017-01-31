Report: Chris Carter might leave North America to play baseball

Free agent slugger Chris Carter, who led the National League with 41 home runs last season, could take his services overseas according to his agent (and former Diamondbacks GM) Dave Stewart, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports. “I think at some point we have to make it a serious consideration. It’s getting late there, too. Those teams are filling their spaces, too,” Stewart said.
Along with the 41 dingers, Carter knocked in 94 runs and hit .222/.321/.499 over 644 plate appearances. The negatives are obvious: Carter strikes out a lot, having led the league with 206 punch-outs in 2016. He also doesn’t play a premium position, nor does he play even adequate defense when he is on the field, limiting him ideally to a DH role. As a result, Carter was only with 0.9 Wins Above Replacement last season according to Baseball Reference, despite the prodigious power.
According to Stewart, Japanese teams showed interest in Carter last year before he signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Brewers. The Brewers chose to non-tender Carter in early December rather than pay him a projected $8 million for the 2017 season.
ESPN’s Buster Olney reports that the Blue Jays have inked reliever J.P. Howell to a one-year deal, pending a physical. Financial details have yet to be revealed.
Howell, 33, had a mediocre 2016 campaign with the Dodgers, finishing with a 4.09 ERA and a 44/15 K/BB ratio over 50 2/3 innings. However, the lefty put up a 1.43 ERA in 2015, a 2.39 ERA in ’14, and 2.03 in ’13, so it’s reasonable to think he could return to that level of pitching. Howell showed a reverse platoon split in 2016 — meaning lefties hit him better than righties — but has historically dominated left-handed hitters. Howell is also quite good at inducing ground balls. Since 2013, Howell’s 58.5 percent ground ball rate is 13th best among relievers (min. 150 innings).
Howell gives the Jays a second lefty in the bullpen along with Aaron Loup.
The Washington Nationals have announced minor-league deals with relief pitchers Joe Nathan and Matt Albers.
Nathan, who just turned 42, pitched ten games last year, totaling only six and a third innings, between the Giants and the Cubs. He missed the entire 2015 season except for one third of an inning on Opening Day. I suppose it’s possible he still has something left in the tank but I’d say his chances of making the roster are long.
Albers pitched in 58 games for the White Sox last year, buy boy howdy did he struggle. He posted a 6.31 ERA and an unsightly 1.675 WHIP and an unacceptable strikeout to walk ratio of 1.58. He pitched wonderfully in 30 games in 2015 however, and relievers are weird and unpredictable, so maybe he has a bounceback in him.