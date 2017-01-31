Must-Click Link: playing baseball for $12K a year

Cashman field is pictured during a spring exhibition baseball game between the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs Sunday, March 16, 2014, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Jan 31, 2017

Ted Berg at USA Today has a good story today focusing on the life of a woefully underpaid minor leaguer: Kyle Johnson of the New York Mets.

Johnson is one of the dozens of players who have joined in the lawsuit against Major League Baseball alleging that the extraordinarily low wages paid to minor leaguers is violative of the Fair Labor Standards Act. That case has wound its way through court for a couple of years now and will continue to do so, but in the meantime the lives of minor leaguers who are not on the 40-man roster or who, like Johnson, did not receive large signing bonuses (he got $5,000) continue to be rough ones. Especially if you have a family to support.

As Berg notes, if each and every minor leaguer were given a $30,000 raise — which would take them from sub-minimum wage compensation to a level where one could at least reasonably live — it would cost each organization $7.5 million. While that’s a lot of money, it’s not hard to see examples of clubs practically throwing away that kind of money. More modest raises, which would at least get players off of shared rooms filled with air mattresses during the season and out of multiple part time jobs in the offseason, would obviously cost less.

Ultimately, though, this is less about any specific dollar amount than it is about the overall state of affairs in which ballclubs treat their minor leaguers as if they were seasonal help rather than employees and in which their wages have less actual purchasing power now than they had 40 years ago. That state of affairs is bad when it exists in the economy at large. It’s inexcusable in baseball, which is more flush with money than it ever has been.

Go read Ted’s story about Kyle Johnson. It’s today’s must-read.

The Nationals sign Joe Nathan and Matt Albers

Jan 31, 2017

The Washington Nationals have announced minor-league deals with relief pitchers Joe Nathan and Matt Albers.

Nathan, who just turned 42, pitched ten games last year, totaling only six and a third innings, between the Giants and the Cubs. He missed the entire 2015 season except for one third of an inning on Opening Day. I suppose it’s possible he still has something left in the tank but I’d say his chances of making the roster are long.

Albers pitched in 58 games for the White Sox last year, buy boy howdy did he struggle. He posted a 6.31 ERA and an unsightly 1.675 WHIP and an unacceptable strikeout to walk ratio of 1.58. He pitched wonderfully in 30 games in 2015 however, and relievers are weird and unpredictable, so maybe he has a bounceback in him.

Rockies sign Domonic Brown to a minor league deal

Jan 31, 2017

Here’s a blast from he past: Jeff Passan of Yahoo reports that the Colorado Rockies have signed free agent outfielder Domonic Brown to a minor league deal.

Brown, for years a top Phillies prospect, is 29 now. In parts of six major league seasons he hit .246/.305/.405 with 54 homers. He actually made the All-Star team in 2013, in the course of a 27-homer 83 RBI season, but outside of that year he was never really able to put it together and was never a favorite of the big league coaching staff. The Blue Jays signed him last season and he spent the entire year at Triple-A, where he put up a disappointing line of .239/.303/.336 with only seven homers.

Odds are against Brown making the Rockies — their outfield is fairly set — but he has a chance at a job for 2017 at least.

 