Ex-Cardinals employee Chris Correa lashes out at MLB from prison

Yesterday, as you know, the Cardinals were fined $2 million and were ordered to surrender two draft picks as punishment for the acts of Chris Correa, their former scouting director, who hacked into the Houston Astros scouting and analytics database. Correa is serving 46 months in prison for his crime.

This morning Correa released a statement sharply criticizing Major League Baseball and Commissioner Rob Manfred for their findings and order issued yesterday. His statement:

Statement regarding MLB Cooperation pic.twitter.com/MBwYoZ48PN — Chris Correa (@chriscorrea) January 31, 2017

Correa continues to maintain — as he did in court — that he hacked into the Astros system to see what they had hacked from the Cardinals. The judge was not impressed at all with this line of argument and shut Correa down when he tried to offer it as an excuse.

I don’t know if Manfred looked into Correa’s claim that the Astros likewise did wrong, but after more than three years one would have assumed that, had there been unauthorized access in both directions, we would’ve heard about it from someone other than Chris Correa. Either way, I can’t imagine the judge is going to be too impressed with this statement from Correa. And I am certain Major League Baseball will not be moved.

