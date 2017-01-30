MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 01: Designated hitter Justin Morneau #44 of the Chicago White Sox runs to first base on a single during the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on September 1, 2016 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Marilyn Indahl/Getty Images)
We could soon see a Justin Morneau-Minnesota Twins reunion

By Craig CalcaterraJan 30, 2017, 8:35 AM EST

Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that there is mutual interest in a possible reunion between Justin Morneau and the Twins.

Over the weekend LaVelle Neal of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that the Twins front office was looking to add “veteran leadership,” irrespective of the position. Morneau would qualify for that role and would be especially appropriate for it given his decade-long tenure with the Twins.

As far as baseball goes, it’s unclear how much, if anything, Morneau has left in the tank. Last season he hit .261/.303/.429 with six homers and 25 RBI in 218 plate appearances with the White Sox. He only played in 49 games in 2015. The 2006 American League MVP was almost exclusively a DH in Chicago. Joe Mauer and Byung-Ho Park handled first base and DH duties last season with Miguel Sano taking several turns at DH as well. Mauer isn’t going anywhere. Sano is slated to be the everyday third baseman. Park, however, was a liability at the plate.

Jury selection begins in the human trafficking case against agents of Cuban ballplayers

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 02: Yoenis Cespedes #52 of the New York Mets hits a double in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field on July 2, 2016 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
By Craig CalcaterraJan 30, 2017, 10:53 AM EST

Jury selection is underway today in Miami federal courtroom in the case of Bartolo Hernandez and Julio Estrada, sports agents charged with illegally smuggling baseball players from Cuba to the United States. The two are accused of taking as much as $15 million from players, who were placed under duress, sent on dangerous and surreptitious boat voyages, placing them in danger and who were, allegedly, subjected to threats of violence before agreeing to hand over millions to the agents.

Three baseball players have been placed on the witness list: Yoenis Cespedes of the New York Mets, Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox and Adeiny Hechevarria of the Miami Marlins. Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and various MLB executives are named as possible witnesses as well. Neither Cespedes, Abreu nor Hechevarria are not accused of wrongdoing.

Potential jurors will be questioned beginning Monday in the case of Bartolo Hernandez and Julio Estrada, both of whom have pleaded not guilty. Opening statements are expected Wednesday.

Frank Thomas accuses Ivan Rodriguez and Jeff Bagwell of being PED users

COOPERSTOWN, NY - JULY 27: Inductee Frank Thomas gives his speech at Clark Sports Center during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony on July 27, 2014 in Cooperstown, New York. Thomas hit 521 home runs and won two American League Most Valuable Player awards during his 19 year career. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
By Craig CalcaterraJan 30, 2017, 8:05 AM EST

Hall of Famer Frank Thomas was at a White Sox fan event over the weekend and the subject of the Hall of Fame and performance enhancing drugs came up. While The Big Hurt did not mention anyone by name, he quite clearly took aim at the two men who were recently elected to the Hall of Fame: Jeff Bagwell and Ivan Rodriguez. Thomas:

“They’ve let a few people in already we all know . . . It’s uncomfortable at this point. I’m sure this year’s going to be uncomfortable because we’ve got two great players going in, but they know. It’s no secret. If they didn’t do it, they would be stomping and kicking and in interviews saying, ‘I didn’t do it.'”

Bagwell and Rodriguez have both been suspected of using PEDs in their career. Bagwell with no public evidence or reporting, Rodriguez via speculation based on his reduced physique in the second part of his career and by Jose Canseco accusing him in his book “Juiced” of using PEDs. Bagwell has denied using drugs. He did not “kick and scream” as he did so, even if his accusers often have had immature meltdowns about it. Rodriguez has denied use as well.

Thomas went on to suggest that he and his Hall of Fame brethren are not happy about the election of Bagwell and Rodriguez or of Mike Piazza last year, who was often accused, without evidence, of taking PEDs:

“Trust me, there’s a lot of internal talk going on. A lot of guys that I respect that are real, true Hall of Famers, all they have is their legacy. They didn’t make this kind of money . . . They’re not happy about this at all.”

It strikes me that if Thomas is prepared to identify some players as “real, true Hall of Famers,” while throwing accusations at others without evidence, that he should come up with a label for them as well. “Phony Hall of Famers?” Something like that? What is it Frank?

In other news, a lot of “real, true Hall of Famers” had strong opinions about the men who came after them as well, thinking less of them for all manner of reasons big and small. Not least of which includes their status as designated hitters. One wonders what they thought when Thomas was inducted.