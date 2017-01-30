ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 06: Yu Darvish #11 of the Texas Rangers looks on from the dugout against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning in game one of the American League Divison Series at Globe Life Park in Arlington on October 6, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Is Yu Darvish affected by the Executive Order on Immigration?

By Craig CalcaterraJan 30, 2017, 7:05 AM EST

Hi! How was your weekend? Anything interesting happen? I was busy watching old movies and stuff so I have no idea. You know me: it’s either (a) sticking to baseball; or (b) staying offline and not interacting with the world and current events.

*Looks at the news for a moment. Slowly reaches for the mouse and clicks “close” on his Internet browser before throwing his computer into the sea*

We’re obviously going to keep our primary focus on baseball around here, even as our country turns into the living embodiment of the “This is Fine” cartoon, but as I have so often reminded you, the world of baseball is not a hermetically sealed one in which real life does not intrude and those moments of intrusion are part of our bailiwick. Here are a few of those moments from over the weekend:

  • Even Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports that President Trump’s executive order that bans entry into the U.S. from seven predominantly Muslim nations is so broad that it very likely applies to the father of Rangers pitcher Yu Darvish who, despite being a citizen of Japan, was born in Iran and would in all likelihood be barred from coming to the United States to see his son pitch;
  • It is unclear, but possible given how hastily and shoddily the executive order was drafted and how it was not vetted by legal counsel, that it the executive order is broad enough to keep Darvish himself out given that, as a baby, he held dual Iranian-Japanese citizenship. Darvish is in the United States now, however, so he would presumably be OK as long as he did not leave and attempt to come back. As Grant notes, however, the Rangers go to Toronto for a series in May. Rangers attorneys are reviewing the order and monitoring the situation.
  • Retired ballplayer Aubrey Huff doesn’t know how people have time to protest and tells them to get a job. Huff, a part time baseball coach and occasional radio personality with no known permanent job of his own, is apparently unaware that a lot of people have the weekends off. He also had no problem, if I recall, with several hundred thousand people attending Giants World Series victory parades on weekday afternoons in 2010 and 2012. It’s almost as if it’s the purpose of public assembly that upset him and not the fact of the public assembly itself!
  • Finally, know that even the most stick-to-sports writers you know are not going to go quietly into the goodnight some in this country would have us all go:

As I said, we will obviously keep our focus on baseball here, while commenting on those moments when it and the larger world intersect. And, of course, some of us have websites and Twitter accounts of our own where we will more fully engage the matters of the day that do not concern the national pastime.

But make no mistake: the larger world does intersect with the national pastime a great deal, so if you’re a delicate snowflake who needs a safe space from that sort of thing, I have some bad news for you.

Jury selection begins in the human trafficking case against agents of Cuban ballplayers

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 02: Yoenis Cespedes #52 of the New York Mets hits a double in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field on July 2, 2016 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraJan 30, 2017, 10:53 AM EST

Jury selection is underway today in Miami federal courtroom in the case of Bartolo Hernandez and Julio Estrada, sports agents charged with illegally smuggling baseball players from Cuba to the United States. The two are accused of taking as much as $15 million from players, who were placed under duress, sent on dangerous and surreptitious boat voyages, placing them in danger and who were, allegedly, subjected to threats of violence before agreeing to hand over millions to the agents.

Three baseball players have been placed on the witness list: Yoenis Cespedes of the New York Mets, Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox and Adeiny Hechevarria of the Miami Marlins. Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and various MLB executives are named as possible witnesses as well. Neither Cespedes, Abreu nor Hechevarria are not accused of wrongdoing.

Potential jurors will be questioned beginning Monday in the case of Bartolo Hernandez and Julio Estrada, both of whom have pleaded not guilty. Opening statements are expected Wednesday.

We could soon see a Justin Morneau-Minnesota Twins reunion

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 01: Designated hitter Justin Morneau #44 of the Chicago White Sox runs to first base on a single during the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on September 1, 2016 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Marilyn Indahl/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraJan 30, 2017, 8:35 AM EST

Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that there is mutual interest in a possible reunion between Justin Morneau and the Twins.

Over the weekend LaVelle Neal of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that the Twins front office was looking to add “veteran leadership,” irrespective of the position. Morneau would qualify for that role and would be especially appropriate for it given his decade-long tenure with the Twins.

As far as baseball goes, it’s unclear how much, if anything, Morneau has left in the tank. Last season he hit .261/.303/.429 with six homers and 25 RBI in 218 plate appearances with the White Sox. He only played in 49 games in 2015. The 2006 American League MVP was almost exclusively a DH in Chicago. Joe Mauer and Byung-Ho Park handled first base and DH duties last season with Miguel Sano taking several turns at DH as well. Mauer isn’t going anywhere. Sano is slated to be the everyday third baseman. Park, however, was a liability at the plate.