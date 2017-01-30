For the first time since 2002, the Red Sox went to arbitration with a player

As Craig pointed out earlier, former major leaguer Aubrey Huff got into hot water on Twitter on Sunday night after criticizing protesters at various airports across the country fighting back against President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration. Huff has since deleted his Tweets, but the former slugger categorized the protesters as being jobless, then taunted those who disagreed with him.

Huff wrote, “I mean seriously what the hell is going on? If you have time 2 march, protest and riot. Maybe it’s time for something called a job!”

Responding to someone who called him an overpaid DH, Huff said, “correction. I used to be overpaid. Now I’m just chillin not having to deal with rush hour traffic.” Huff also bragged about his “big house, hot wife,” called a fan a “looser,” and referenced his two World Series rings.

As many rightfully pointed out, Huff didn’t have any problem with people gathering in public during work hours when it was to celebrate the Giants’ championships in 2010 and ’12. Huff happily benefited from his nearly $60 million in lifetime earnings as a result of Curt Flood’s protest in 1969. Many on Twitter were also quick to point out that the protests Huff was talking about took place on a Sunday, which is not a work day for most people. Huff responded sarcastically, “Yeah there hasn’t been any protests or marches Monday thru Friday. My bad.”

Huff apologized on Monday. Via Daniel Brown of the Bay Area News Group:

I fight nasty and I use words I shouldn’t use. I think in the case of last night, I used words that, in hindsight, I shouldn’t have. Honestly, with 10,000 followers, I didn’t think it would be that big a deal. […] I don’t apologize for my political views, but I do apologize for rubbing this fancy little life in people’s faces — making millions of dollars, retired, not having to sit in rush-hour traffic. That was childish. I’m sorry.

Huff attributed his meltdown to a previous social media argument about Trump that took place on Facebook. He said he “just got fed up” and “started firing.” At the conclusion of his phone interview with Brown, Huff said, “But like I said, what I believe in — the way I view my political stances and the way I see my faith in God — that’s never going to change. Nobody is going to ever tell me any different.”

