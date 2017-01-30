Carlos Frias
Dodgers trade Carlos Frias to the Indians

By Craig CalcaterraJan 30, 2017, 3:47 PM EST

The Cleveland Indians have acquired righty Carlos Frias from the Dodgers for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Frias was designated for assignment by the Dodgers last week to clear a 40-man roster spot for Brett Eibner, who himself is likely to be organizational depth, so it’s not as if L.A. valued Frias all that greatly. As it was, the 26-year-old spent most of the season in the minors, posting a 3.95 ERA and 32/11 K/BB ratio in 43.1 innings between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City. He has pitched 33 big league games over the past three seasons — 15 of them starts — with a 4.50 ERA and a 75/34 K/BB ratio in 114 innings.

Frias will presumably compete for a spot in the Cleveland bullpen this spring. Cash Considerations, who has been traded to every team in baseball at one time or another, should probably take a good look in the mirror and think about finding a different line of work.

Aubrey Huff apologizes for Sunday night spat on Twitter

By Bill BaerJan 30, 2017, 6:34 PM EST

As Craig pointed out earlier, former major leaguer Aubrey Huff got into hot water on Twitter on Sunday night after criticizing protesters at various airports across the country fighting back against President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration. Huff has since deleted his Tweets, but the former slugger categorized the protesters as being jobless, then taunted those who disagreed with him.

Huff wrote, “I mean seriously what the hell is going on? If you have time 2 march, protest and riot. Maybe it’s time for something called a job!”

Responding to someone who called him an overpaid DH, Huff said, “correction. I used to be overpaid. Now I’m just chillin not having to deal with rush hour traffic.” Huff also bragged about his “big house, hot wife,” called a fan a “looser,” and referenced his two World Series rings.

As many rightfully pointed out, Huff didn’t have any problem with people gathering in public during work hours when it was to celebrate the Giants’ championships in 2010 and ’12. Huff happily benefited from his nearly $60 million in lifetime earnings as a result of Curt Flood’s protest in 1969. Many on Twitter were also quick to point out that the protests Huff was talking about took place on a Sunday, which is not a work day for most people. Huff responded sarcastically, “Yeah there hasn’t been any protests or marches Monday thru Friday. My bad.”

Huff apologized on Monday. Via Daniel Brown of the Bay Area News Group:

I fight nasty and I use words I shouldn’t use. I think in the case of last night, I used words that, in hindsight, I shouldn’t have. Honestly, with 10,000 followers, I didn’t think it would be that big a deal.

[…]

I don’t apologize for my political views, but I do apologize for rubbing this fancy little life in people’s faces — making millions of dollars, retired, not having to sit in rush-hour traffic. That was childish. I’m sorry.

Huff attributed his meltdown to a previous social media argument about Trump that took place on Facebook. He said he “just got fed up” and “started firing.” At the conclusion of his phone interview with Brown, Huff said, “But like I said, what I believe in — the way I view my political stances and the way I see my faith in God — that’s never going to change. Nobody is going to ever tell me any different.”

For the first time since 2002, the Red Sox went to arbitration with a player

BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 16: Fernando Abad #58 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the New York Yankees during the ninth inning at Fenway Park on September 16, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJan 30, 2017, 6:10 PM EST

As Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports, the Red Sox went to arbitration with reliever Fernando Abad on Monday. Abad asked for $2.7 million while the Red Sox countered at $2 million. The lefty earned $1.3 million in 2016.

This marks the first time the Red Sox have gone to arbitration with one of their players in 15 years, as Silverman notes. Back in 2002, the club went to a hearing with pitcher Rolando Arrojo and the arbitrator ultimately sided with the Red Sox. Historically, teams tend to come out ahead.

Abad, 31, started the 2016 season with the Twins but was traded to the Red Sox ahead of the trade deadline on August 1. Between both teams, he posted a 3.66 ERA with a 41/22 K/BB ratio in 46 2/3 innings. Abad can become a free agent after the 2017 season.