Colby Rasmus: “In the show they don’t necessarily like long hair and the redneck folks.”

New Rays outfielder Colby Rasmus is still smarting a bit from not winning the American League Gold Glove Award. Though his defensive numbers were outstanding — his 31.0 UZR/150 was best among outfielders (min. 800 defensive innings), according to FanGraphs — Brett Gardner, Mookie Betts, and Kevin Kiermaier took the hardware.
Rasmus attributes his empty trophy case to people in the show not liking “long hair and redneck folks,” and Tony La Russa conspiring against him. Via Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times:
You know how the game is. In the show they don’t necessarily like long hair and the redneck folks, that’s just the way it goes. My good old friend Tony La Russa he has a lot of pull in the game, so you never know. I just try to play the game how I play it. I play hard. I play the game kind of (all) out, and rough, so I’ve hurt myself along the way When it comes to back, injuries, they set you back for awards like that.
When Rasmus was 23 and with the Cardinals back in 2010, he went to GM John Mozeliak and demanded a trade due to reduced playing time, stemming from a strained relationship with then-manager La Russa. In a local interview the next summer, La Russa said that Rasmus “doesn’t listen” to his coaches. Rasmus was traded to the Blue Jays shortly thereafter. The day after the trade, Colby’s father Tony ripped La Russa in the media. So, there’s a bit of history here.
As far as Rasmus claiming that “they don’t necessarily like long hair and the redneck folks,” Madison Bumgarner is pretty well-liked and respected around the sport. Adam LaRoche won a Gold Glove back in 2012. Perchance Rasmus is suffering from a persecution complex.