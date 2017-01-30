OAKLAND, CA - JULY 18: Colby Rasmus #28 of the Houston Astros greets a fan before taking the field against the Oakland Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum on July 18, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Don Feria/Getty Images)
Colby Rasmus: “In the show they don’t necessarily like long hair and the redneck folks.”

By Bill BaerJan 30, 2017, 4:29 PM EST

New Rays outfielder Colby Rasmus is still smarting a bit from not winning the American League Gold Glove Award. Though his defensive numbers were outstanding — his 31.0 UZR/150 was best among outfielders (min. 800 defensive innings), according to FanGraphs — Brett Gardner, Mookie Betts, and Kevin Kiermaier took the hardware.

Rasmus attributes his empty trophy case to people in the show not liking “long hair and redneck folks,” and Tony La Russa conspiring against him. Via Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times:

You know how the game is. In the show they don’t necessarily like long hair and the redneck folks, that’s just the way it goes. My good old friend Tony La Russa he has a lot of pull in the game, so you never know. I just try to play the game how I play it. I play hard. I play the game kind of (all) out, and rough, so I’ve hurt myself along the way When it comes to back, injuries, they set you back for awards like that.

When Rasmus was 23 and with the Cardinals back in 2010, he went to GM John Mozeliak and demanded a trade due to reduced playing time, stemming from a strained relationship with then-manager La Russa. In a local interview the next summer, La Russa said that Rasmus “doesn’t listen” to his coaches. Rasmus was traded to the Blue Jays shortly thereafter. The day after the trade, Colby’s father Tony ripped La Russa in the media. So, there’s a bit of history here.

As far as Rasmus claiming that “they don’t necessarily like long hair and the redneck folks,” Madison Bumgarner is pretty well-liked and respected around the sport. Adam LaRoche won a Gold Glove back in 2012. Perchance Rasmus is suffering from a persecution complex.

Aubrey Huff apologizes for Sunday night spat on Twitter

San Francisco Giants v Arizona Diamondbacks
By Bill BaerJan 30, 2017, 6:34 PM EST

As Craig pointed out earlier, former major leaguer Aubrey Huff got into hot water on Twitter on Sunday night after criticizing protesters at various airports across the country fighting back against President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration. Huff has since deleted his Tweets, but the former slugger categorized the protesters as being jobless, then taunted those who disagreed with him.

Huff wrote, “I mean seriously what the hell is going on? If you have time 2 march, protest and riot. Maybe it’s time for something called a job!”

Responding to someone who called him an overpaid DH, Huff said, “correction. I used to be overpaid. Now I’m just chillin not having to deal with rush hour traffic.” Huff also bragged about his “big house, hot wife,” called a fan a “looser,” and referenced his two World Series rings.

As many rightfully pointed out, Huff didn’t have any problem with people gathering in public during work hours when it was to celebrate the Giants’ championships in 2010 and ’12. Huff happily benefited from his nearly $60 million in lifetime earnings as a result of Curt Flood’s protest in 1969. Many on Twitter were also quick to point out that the protests Huff was talking about took place on a Sunday, which is not a work day for most people. Huff responded sarcastically, “Yeah there hasn’t been any protests or marches Monday thru Friday. My bad.”

Huff apologized on Monday. Via Daniel Brown of the Bay Area News Group:

I fight nasty and I use words I shouldn’t use. I think in the case of last night, I used words that, in hindsight, I shouldn’t have. Honestly, with 10,000 followers, I didn’t think it would be that big a deal.

I don’t apologize for my political views, but I do apologize for rubbing this fancy little life in people’s faces — making millions of dollars, retired, not having to sit in rush-hour traffic. That was childish. I’m sorry.

Huff attributed his meltdown to a previous social media argument about Trump that took place on Facebook. He said he “just got fed up” and “started firing.” At the conclusion of his phone interview with Brown, Huff said, “But like I said, what I believe in — the way I view my political stances and the way I see my faith in God — that’s never going to change. Nobody is going to ever tell me any different.”

For the first time since 2002, the Red Sox went to arbitration with a player

BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 16: Fernando Abad #58 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the New York Yankees during the ninth inning at Fenway Park on September 16, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJan 30, 2017, 6:10 PM EST

As Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports, the Red Sox went to arbitration with reliever Fernando Abad on Monday. Abad asked for $2.7 million while the Red Sox countered at $2 million. The lefty earned $1.3 million in 2016.

This marks the first time the Red Sox have gone to arbitration with one of their players in 15 years, as Silverman notes. Back in 2002, the club went to a hearing with pitcher Rolando Arrojo and the arbitrator ultimately sided with the Red Sox. Historically, teams tend to come out ahead.

Abad, 31, started the 2016 season with the Twins but was traded to the Red Sox ahead of the trade deadline on August 1. Between both teams, he posted a 3.66 ERA with a 41/22 K/BB ratio in 46 2/3 innings. Abad can become a free agent after the 2017 season.