Angels sign Bud Norris

The Angels have signed Bud Norris to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Norris . . . has not had a good go of it in recent years. He posted an ERA of 5.10 last season in 19 starts and 16 relief appearances for the Braves and Dodgers last year. In 2015 he posted a 6.72 ERA with the Orioles and Padres. I suppose if you win 15 games in the bigs like Norris did in 2014 you’re gonna continue to get looks even after it appears you’re toast, however.
The Angels have been hurting for healthy pitching for some time, but one questions if they’ve been hurting this much. Still, it’s a minor league deal and those don’t cost a thing. Someone’s gotta throw the split squad game on the road when the Angels play the Rangers in Surprise.
The punishment for the incident in which former St. Louis Cardinals scouting director Chris Correa hacked into the Houston Astros scouting and analytics database has been issued: The Cardinals have been fined $2 million and must surrender two draft picks to the Astros.
The picks are their two highest in this year’s draft: a second round pick, which is the 56th overall and a Compensation Round B pick, which is the 75th overall pick. Moreover, Correa has been placed on the permanently ineligible list and will no longer be able to hold a job in Major League Baseball. The Commissioner has issued a formal set of findings with respect to the matter. They are set out in full below.
The hacking took place three years ago. It came to light that the hacking was perpetrated by a Cardinals employee in 2015. In the meantime, Correa was sentenced to 46 months in prison for the hack, so it’s not as if that permanent ban is going to be a big deal for him any time soon.
The money, in the grand scheme of things, is not much for a major league baseball team. That’s less than the Cardinals will pay reliever Seung-hwan Oh in 2017. The draft picks are more costly, though not substantially so. Moreover, as the Post-Dispatch reporter earlier this month the Cards spent aggressively in the international market in the past year or so, inspired in part, one can assume, to compensate for the anticipated loss of draft picks due to the sanction that has now been levied.
I’m sure many will question whether this was sufficient punishment for the Cardinals. My personal view is that, as institutional punishment, it’s rather light given what transpired. Others will likely argue that it was too severe due to Manfred’s findings that only Correa was responsible for the hack and the Cards’ liability here was only vicarious.
I think it’s fair to say that the long prison sentence given Correa in this incident — too long if you ask me — is a far greater deterrent to such acts being committed in the future than anything MLB could do to the St. Louis Cardinals.
Here are Commissioner Manfred’s findings:
Jury selection is underway today in Miami federal courtroom in the case of Bartolo Hernandez and Julio Estrada, sports agents charged with illegally smuggling baseball players from Cuba to the United States. The two are accused of taking as much as $15 million from players, who were placed under duress, sent on dangerous and surreptitious boat voyages, placing them in danger and who were, allegedly, subjected to threats of violence before agreeing to hand over millions to the agents.
Three baseball players have been placed on the witness list: Yoenis Cespedes of the New York Mets, Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox and Adeiny Hechevarria of the Miami Marlins. Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and various MLB executives are named as possible witnesses as well. Neither Cespedes, Abreu nor Hechevarria are not accused of wrongdoing.
Potential jurors will be questioned beginning Monday in the case of Bartolo Hernandez and Julio Estrada, both of whom have pleaded not guilty. Opening statements are expected Wednesday.